Mets Avoid Arbitration With Jeurys Familia

The Mets have avoided arbitration with closer Jeurys Familia, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). The righty will receive a $7.425MM salary.
MLBTR had projected Familia to earn $8.7MM in 2017 after his highly productive year. But the second-time arb-eligible pitcher is facing a possible suspension after being charged over the offseason in a domestic violence incident. Though the charges were dropped, and the matter doesn’t technically impact his case, it may well be that the team had some extra leverage to exert.
Comments
davidcoonce74
I hope this guy gets at least a sixy day suspension, and I am dismayed DV suspensions weren’t codified in the new CBA