Mets Avoid Arbitration With Lucas Duda

The Mets have avoided arbitration with first baseman Lucas Duda, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). Duda will receive $7.25MM in the deal.
That’s a fairly healthy bump over the MLBTR projection of $6.725MM, which would have been a repeat of Duda’s 2016 salary. Ultimately, he’ll get about half a million more after an injury-limited season in which he took just 172 plate appearances.
Duda will be looking to get on track before hitting the open market after the season. First, he’ll need to return to health after a long layoff due to back surgery. If he’s able to do that, there’s certainly reason to think he can be a productive bat at first base. Between 2014 and 2015, he slashed .249/.350/.483 with 57 home runs.
Comments
Snake65
Good move. Though I see Lucas on a Yankee or Dodger team where he is not the “go to”. If you have guys hitting around him, Lucas can hit
livinlarge
Probably won’t be Yanks. They have young depth at 1st base. But I agree, he won’t be a Met much longer.
MrMet19
One more year… I would agree that he’d do better with some more help in a lineup
gameofdegroms
Duda’s been a punching bag for the fans since the World Series, but he’s a perfectly good complimentary piece on a team with a deep lineup – which unfortunately isn’t the current state of affairs for the Mets unless a lot of factors break right.