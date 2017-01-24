Mets Intend To Open Season With Jay Bruce On Roster

Jay Bruce has been one of the most oft-mentioned trade candidates of the offseason, but the Mets have now informed him that they plan to open the season with him in right field, reports Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.
Set to turn 30 in April, Bruce hit .250/.309/.506 with 33 homers on the season as a whole last year but wilted with the Mets, slumping to a .219/.294/.391 batting line. That marked his second straight year with a late-season collapse at the plate (.178/.219/.357 from Aug. 1 through season’s end in 2015), which can’t have made trading him any easier for GM Sandy Alderson this winter. Also complicating matters is the fact that his once-premium defensive ratings in right field have tumbled since undergoing knee surgery in April 2014.
Bruce was always a fairly redundant asset with the Mets, as Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto are both, like Bruce, left-handed-hitting corner outfielders. Nonetheless, the uncertainty surrounding Yoenis Cespedes’ future in Queens prompted the Mets to exercise Bruce’s $13MM option as a safety net. When Cespedes re-signed on a four-year deal on Nov. 30, Bruce looked to be the odd man out.
Any market for Bruce, though, was slowed by a free-agent market that was rife with defensively limited sluggers that could be had at lower rates. Brandon Moss, for example, remains available to this day, while Michael Saunders signed a one-year, $9MM deal with the Phillies that is more affordable than Bruce’s deal. (The Phillies were said to have some interest in a Bruce trade prior to that signing.) The Mets reportedly never warmed to the idea of absorbing some of Bruce’s salary to facilitate a trade, and they also were reported to be seeking two prospects in exchange for Bruce at last check.
Retaining Bruce creates a familiar logjam in a New York outfield that figures to come with some defensive concerns. While Cespedes and Juan Lagares will provide quality glovework when the Mets face a left-handed starter, the Mets will presumably deploy Cespedes, Granderson and Bruce (from left to right) against right-handed starters.
Keeping Bruce in the fold also brings into question Conforto’s immediate role with the team. The Mets will look at both Bruce and Conforto at first base in Spring Training, according to Davidoff, but they also have Lucas Duda returning from a back injury. Duda is slated to earn $7.25MM and figures to be the regular first baseman if healthy, which could push Conforto to the bench or back to Triple-A Las Vegas. Conforto does have a minor league option remaining and has only spent 33 games in Triple-A in his career, so perhaps some additional time there would serve him well. He did, after all, struggle at the plate in his sophomore campaign. Then again, Conforto advocates can point to the fact that he’s a career .330/.402/.522 hitter in the minors that slashed .422/.483/.727 in 144 Triple-A plate appearances last season, creating an argument that he should be getting another chance in the Majors.
Of course, having depth is hardly a bad thing for the Mets, who now look like they’ll have a quality reserve option (Conforto) in the event that one of their outfielders gets hurt. Alternatively, an injury to an outfielder on another club could lead to some late interest for Bruce. Davidoff notes that the Mets “would of course slam the brakes … if a late suitor presented an interesting trade package, but that appears a long shot.” Most clubs looking to add a notable corner outfielder have already filled that void, although the Blue Jays and Giants could both plausibly look at Bruce as a left field option. (That’s just speculation, although the Jays have been linked to Bruce frequently over the past calendar year.)
By hanging onto Bruce and his $13MM salary, the Mets look poised to enter the season with a projected $146MM payroll. They’ve reportedly been waiting to move Bruce before pursuing additional help for their bullpen, but they’ll now be faced with the decision of pushing their payroll to record levels or sticking with internal options. Davidoff writes that left-hander Jerry Blevins is “clearly” interested in returning to the Mets. However, the market for left-handed relievers has been strong (see: Brett Cecil, Mike Dunn and Marc Rzepczynski), and Blevins could yet be in line for a multi-year deal.
There could be lower-cost options; J.P. Howell, Javier Lopez and old friend Chris Capuano are still available, as is Charlie Furbush, who underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in August and is still on the mend. The trade market and the spring waiver wire, of course, could present further avenues to obtaining some left-handed relief help. Failing that, the Mets’ internal options include Sean Gilmartin, Josh Edgin, Josh Smoker and non-roster invite Adam Wilk.
Fred
Mets defense is gonna be bad
clintwolfron
Defense is overrated
Fred
Says the fan of team DH
gameofdegroms
The Mets lost the World Series in 2015 in large part due to defense.
BillGiles
Yep. Below average at every position
clintwolfron
Hope my twins come in for an offer, we could use some thump in our lineup. Maybe the Mets will take Byung Ho
unitedmets
If we keep Bruce I think we should trade Conforto or Nimmo. Both Losing develpment time because Met’s misjudge market.
Reds: Conforto and Lugo
Met’s: Hamilton and Cingarni
This might be unrealistic, but maybe sign Matt Weiters 1 year 10 mill and trade D’Aruand to the White Sox
White Sox: D’Arund and Brandon Nimmo
Mets: Nate Jones and a Minor Leaguers?
chesteraarthur
Why do the white sox want daruand?
tugriverred
Ha ha ha ha ! When did the Reds front offices goal beome making the Mets more competitive ?
unitedmets
Conforto has a higher ceiling and more control than Hamilton. Lugo has more value then Cingarni. If anything it looks like a better overall deal for the reds, but it helps the Met’s fill their needs.
Nate Jones has value and were giving u two players that use to be top prospects and also still has potential to be decent players in the future
tugriverred
Reds have plenty of potential to sort out for corner outfield positions . Mets are welcome to hold on to Conforto and his ceiling if thats the case . Not saying Billy Hamilton is untouchable but the Reds aren’t moving him for less than three great prospects right now . And thats him alone not that TC is that valuable anyway . Reds have every intention of seeing Billy Hamiltons offensive production for the first half of 2017 unless they are blown away by an offer .
chesteraarthur
Again, why do the white sox want this? They are clearly rebuilding.
dematteo42282
Ive been saying all winter that the Mets should swoop in and sign Weiters. Its not the worst thing to “get stuck” with Bruce..a 20-30 hr
80-100 rbi contributor…
Yes…the defense will suffer…but if the rotation stays healthy…there will be alot of k’s and bad defense is somewhat negated….
Conforto needs at bats…and with an option remaining…AAA makes sense. Outfield depth isnt a bad thing to have. Weiters would be a nice surprise on a 1 yr deal and also an upgrade. They do need to bring in at least 1 more arm..maybe 2….Bringing back Blevins and gamblimg on Greg Holland would do just fine. If no other additions are made though…im still comfy enough going into the season as is.
We shall see.
chesteraarthur
It’s not the worst thing, but it’s less than ideal. Bruce isn’t very good and he’s taking pas away from other people that should probably be getting them.
metseventually
These are really bad trade proposals.
padam
Ugh, you didn’t think it through…Cespedes, Hamilton and Lagaras the following year? I don’t think so…
southi
I bet if there is a major spring training injury to a corner outfielder the Mets will be the first to call offering one of their surplus.
pjmcnu
True, except the Mets will await a call. Calling the team themselves would look desperate & drive the price down. The real point of this “announcement” that they’ll start the year with Bruce in RF is to counter the current perception that they’re desperate (which is driving the price down).
chesteraarthur
What’s driving the price down is that bruce isn’t very good and as the article states, there are alternatives available that cost less $ and no prospects to attain.
livinlarge
Mets are going to be really really good offensive team this year and serious contenders for the division if starting pitching is healthy. If not being able to unload Bruce is the Mets biggest problem they are in great shape. Baseball season can’t get here soon enough!
chesteraarthur
How are they going to be a really really good offensive team exactly?
littlefallsmets
Keep him. As mentioned above – injuries happen in spring and then he may have some deal value. Sign Salas. Sign Blevins to a 2 year with the intent of shedding an extra OF in season. If Darnaud could become a semblance of the bat he was in ’15 – that’s a strong squad. Yes arms will go down. It’s a virtually certainly with Mr. Glass Matz. Arms go down for everyone. But Mets have Lugo and Gsellman who at least showed they are #5 starters
overratedsandy
IF the Mets Starting 5 Holds up and IF Matt Harvey returns to his old form they will be highly competitive for the Div title. They will live and die on their starting pitchng. The Bull pen and Bench will be adequate. Their catching will be atrocious (As D’arnaud reverts to his backup status and Rivera will become their starter). However their season will go as their Starting Pitching goes..
tugriverred
Mets position isn’t quite as bad as it seems . There’s a pretty consistent patern of Jay Bruce hitting a hot streak and raking early in the season . Odds are that a need will present its self somewhere through injury or lack of production and even knowing his streaky tendency a team wont be able to help themselves . His defense doesn’t look nearly as bad to scouts as metrics suggest . By that time the Mets will have an even better idea of areas of weakness and can pull the trigger accordingly
cxcx
Send Conforto to AAA for a month and a half and you get another year of him. See if he can rake for most of that time, then bring him up assuming three of the other outfielders aren’t having fantastic years.
overratedsandy
He’s done all he can down there, he needs to play regularly in the Bigs,
lesterdnightfly
Sandy really painted himself into a corner with the Bruce situation. That $13 million could have gone a long way to bolster the Mets’ iffy bullpen and their substandard catching talent.