Mets, Zack Wheeler Avoid Arbitration

The Mets have reached an agreement with right-hander Zack Wheeler on a one-year deal worth $800K, thus avoiding arbitration, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (via Twitter).
Wheeler comes in shy of the $1MM projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz, although the unique circumstances surrounding his health make him a tricky player to project. Wheeler has undeniable talent and looked to be emerging as an excellent long-term rotation cog for the Mets when he tossed 285 1/3 innings of 3.50 ERA ball from 2013-14. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2015 and missed the entire 2016 season due to lingering complications in his recovery. This winter marked his first trip through the arbitration process, and he remains controllable through the 2019 season.
The Mets are planning on Wheeler returning to health in 2017, though it’s not known exactly how heavily his arm can be depended upon. Now 26 years old, Wheeler is just one of many talented Mets arms that carries significant injury question marks. Matt Harvey underwent surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome this past summer (and has a Tommy John procedure under his belt as well), while Jacob deGrom had surgery to repair the ulnar nerve in his right arm and Steven Matz underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his left elbow (to say nothing of left shoulder issues that plagued him late in the year as well). Even ace Noah Syndergaard, who didn’t require any surgery or miss any time this year, was said to be pitching through a small spur in his own elbow.
As it stands, Wheeler could join that quartet in New York’s 2017 rotation, although there’s also been some talk of him working out of the bullpen as he eases back into the rigors of a Major League pitching regimen. If that’s the case, the Mets have a number of alternatives in the fifth spot of the rotation, headed by right-handers Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman. Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa made his big league debut last year as well, and former top prospect Rafael Montero remains a depth option. Southpaw Sean Gilmartin, too, has plenty of experience starting, although he’s worked almost exclusively as a reliever in the Majors.
Comments
slider32
Mets are loaded with pitching if healthy, but pitching is oulier in the MLB.
mike156
Every time I see a commenter question large contracts for players, guys like Zach Wheeler come to mind. Here’s a guy with a boatload worth of talent who, because of injury, may never make the dollars his trajectory would have indicated. That’s sad.
hojostache
He could still cash in w a healthy year. Before injuries derailed him, his minor league coaches said he had some of the best pure stuff on the staff. Dude still has plenty of upside….I just hope he gets there bc the Mets are betting on multiple question marks this year.
kehoet83
Not that sad. I make $16.98 per hour.
chesteraarthur
And the mets are an example of what can easily happen to a team built around arms
hojostache
Position players are a far safer bet, no doubt. However, if the Mets can (finally!) pull it together and have 5 TOR guys that are better than any staff in the majors. I’m not delusional to think everyone will be <3ERA and 1WHIP…but they could have 3 guys there (Syn, deGrom, Harvey), 1-2 in the low 3's (Matz..maybe Wheeler), and 1-2 guys 3.50ish (Gsellman/Lugo). That kind of depth doesn't exist in today's game.
linckage
You mean the example of two straight playoff appearances including a world series with homegrown arms?
ExileInLA
Wheeler could be the replacement closer during Familia’s inevitable 30 day suspension. Closers often have predictable warmup patterns (start in the 8th if you’re likely to be needed), which a recovering elbow needs. If they only use him every other day, for an inning, it might work…