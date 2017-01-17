Minor MLB Transactions: 1/17/17

We’ll track the day’s minor moves in this post:
- The Mariners have added righty Josh Judy on a minors deal, per Robert Murray of Fan Rag (via Twitter). Soon to turn 31, Judy will return to a MLB organization after two years playing elsewhere — first, in the indy ranks and then in the Mexican League. Judy climbed the ladder quickly as a 34th-round pick, posting intriguing strikeout tallies and briefly reaching the majors back in 2011 with the Indians. But he struggled there and never regained his footing. Last year, though, he provided Mexico’s Tigres de Quintana Roo with 52 2/3 innings of 1.20 ERA ball, allowing only 35 hits and a single home run while posting 7.9 K/9 against just 1.4 BB/9.
ethanhickey
Probably competition for the 6th inning reliever. Along with Heston, Zych, Simmons, Fien
riffraff
Anyone else read the article too quick and wonder why the hell would the Mariners sign Judge Judy?
retire21
Yes. Especially with Judge Mathis still available.
Tiger_diesel92
I was just thinking also. Mariners signed judge Judy. Could be her son lol
reignaado
