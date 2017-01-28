Minor MLB Transactions: 1/28/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Cubs announced that left-hander Manny Parra has been signed to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to the team’s spring camp. This is the second straight offseason that has seen Parra sign a minor league contract with the Cubs, though he didn’t pitch at all in 2016. Originally a starter with the Brewers, the 34-year-old Parra posted a 3.91 ERA, 8.8 K/9 and 2.9 K/BB rate over 115 relief innings for the Reds from 2013-15.

Parra and Kelly were two of 24 non-roster invitees to the Cubs ' Spring Training camp, as announced yesterday by the club. The list includes southpaw and righties , and , who were all non-tendered by the Cubs in December to free up 40-man roster space.

The Blue Jays announced that right-hander Leonel Campos has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A. Campos was designated for assignment earlier this week when Toronto claimed Juan Graterol off waivers from the Angels. Campos was himself claimed off waivers back in November following a season that saw him post a 5.73 ERA, 9.8 K/9 and 5.7 BB/9 over 22 relief innings for the Padres. Control has been an issue for Campos throughout his entire pro career, as the righty also has a 5.0 BB/9 over 250 2/3 career minor league innings.

