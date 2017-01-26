Headlines

Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. Jeff, in response to your sign-off; if the kids are under 8 just tell them you’re playing a game for adults only and its none of their business. If they’re over 8 tell them youre working to make money to feed and clothe them (dont mention the potential to buy toys or gifts at all…ever) and tell them its none of their business. Parenting and magicianship have a lot in common, namely mastering the ability to distract and divert attention to trick people into seeing things the way you want them to be seen. Above all else make sure no questions will be asked. And, as always, thanks for the chats.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top