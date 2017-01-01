MLBTR Originals

Recapping MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- Before first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion agreed to join the Indians, Jeff Todd asked readers to predict where he would sign. The plurality of voters accurately predicted Cleveland would be Encarnacion’s destination.
- A transaction-filled December was winding down at the time, so I polled readers on which move looks like the most questionable decision of the month. The MLBTR audience doesn’t seem too bullish on the Nationals’ choice to trade a significant prospect haul to the White Sox for outfielder Adam Eaton.
- Two NL East center fielders, the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera and the Braves’ Ender Inciarte, signed extensions earlier this month. With that in mind, Jeff compared their deals and wondered which team got the superior value. According to the majority of voters, the Braves did better.
- Given that the Reds haven’t signed a major league free agent this offseason, Steve Adams and Jeff detailed 10 available players – all relievers – who are logical fits to end up in Cincinnati.
- After Encarnacion and right-hander Ivan Nova exited the open market, I updated the top 10 free agents left on the board. The list is based on the Top 50 that Tim Dierkes assembled entering the winter. Slugger Mark Trumbo is likely poised to sign the richest contract of the remaining free agent class.
- Mark Polishuk highlighted 10 teams that will soon have decisions to make on managers and/or front office bosses who are entering contract years.
- Cubs ace-caliber right-hander Jake Arrieta is going into a contract year, so Jeff looked at what it might cost the World Series champions to extend him this offseason. Most voters don’t expect a deal to come together.
- Unlike Arrieta, Cardinals righty Carlos Martinez is a few years from free agency. Nevertheless, Jeff tried to nail down how much it might cost St. Louis to extend the first-time arbitration-eligible 25-year-old.
- Steve listed seven possible landing spots for free agent catcher Matt Wieters, whom voters expect to sign with the Braves.
- Speaking of catchers, Steve pondered whether Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart or Christian Vazquez stands the best chance to serve as the Red Sox’s long-term answer behind the plate.
- Many free agents are fresh off less-than-stellar years, though Jeff made cases for 20 players – 10 hitters and pitchers apiece – who could be in line for bounce-back 2017 campaigns.
- While it seems Ian Desmond will man first base for the Rockies next season, that isn’t necessarily etched in stone. Thus, Jeff delved into several other possibilities – including Trumbo.
- The top two unsigned left-handed relievers are Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan, leading Jeff to contemplate which is the more appealing option.
- Capping off a busy week for Jeff, he detailed each NL West team’s three biggest remaining needs as Spring Training inches closer. Mark did the same with the AL East, while I handled the NL East.
Comments
lesterdnightfly
The Arrieta extension poll was 51 no/49 yes. Hardly worth citing as “most saying it won’t happen”.
If I were 538 (and I’m so glad I’m not today) I’d call it a tossup.