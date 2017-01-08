MLBTR Originals

Here is the MLBTR staff’s original content from the first week of 2017…
- Contributor Matt Swartz began his “Arbitration Breakdown” series, exploring some of this winter’s more interesting arb cases. Manny Machado (link) and Addison Reed (link) both received solo spotlights, while Swartz also examined groupings of players with similar arbitration projections — Todd Frazier and Eric Hosmer (link), Jacob deGrom and Carlos Martinez (link) and the starting pitching quartet of Gerrit Cole, Mike Fiers, Collin McHugh and Jake Odorizzi.
- Speaking of Todd Frazier, the third baseman’s name has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate since the White Sox are in a rebuilding mode. Jeff Todd broke down the market to see which teams could have a need for Frazier at the hot corner.
- With a number of big names still on the open market, Jeff and Charlie Wilmoth looked at notable January free agent signings from the last six years.
- Chris Carter and Neftali Feliz are two of the more notable players available in free agency. Connor Byrne looked at Carter’s free agent profile, while Charlie did the same for Feliz.
- Connor analyzed how much each division has thus far spent to sign players on MLBTR’s list of the top 50 free agents available this offseason, with the NL West far and away leading the pack
- With the Tigers known to be looking for affordable center field help, Steve Adams looked at some of the potential free agent names that could fit in the Motor City.
- Over 65% of MLBTR readers polled by Connor believe the Astros still need to add another top-of-the-rotation arm to be serious contenders in 2017.
- In another poll from Connor, Greg Holland was the overwhelming choice as the best reliever still on the open market, with the former Royals closer collecting over 53.5% of the vote.
- The “3 Remaining Needs” series took a division-by-division look at what each team still has to address before Opening Day. Jeff, Connor and Charlie respectively covered the AL West, AL Central and NL Central.
