MLBTR Originals

The past week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors staff:
- Prior to Friday’s arbitration filing deadline, Steve Adams looked at the record-high salaries earned through the arb process by starting pitchers (based on service time). As it turned out, Jake Arrieta’s $15.6375MM agreement with the Cubs set a new benchmark for starters in their third year of arbitration eligibility.
- Matt Swartz continued his Arbitration Breakdown series by looking at the cases of Orioles closer Zach Britton and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. Matt’s $11.4MM projection for Britton’s 2017 salary ended up exactly matching Britton’s actual agreement with Baltimore. Arenado, projected by Matt to earn $13.1MM, ended up signing a two-year, $29.5MM deal with Colorado.
- Luis Valbuena is still looking for a new team, and Connor Byrne speculates on some possible landing spots and breaks down the infielder’s pros and cons in a Free Agent Profile.
Comments
Astros_fan_84
I’m surprised Valbuena hasn’t found a team. He’s streaky and coming off injury, but he’s a solid player.