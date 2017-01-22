MLBTR Originals

The past week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors staff:

Given that the Dodgers don’t have a clear second base solution, I asked readers what the team will do about the position before the 2017 season begins. The majority of voters expect Los Angeles to acquire a second baseman via trade in advance of Opening Day.

don’t have a clear second base solution, I asked readers what the team will do about the position before the 2017 season begins. The majority of voters expect Los Angeles to acquire a second baseman via trade in advance of Opening Day. With Greg Holland serving as arguably the best reliever remaining in free agency, Jeff Todd polled readers on where the once-elite Royals closer will sign. The Nationals got the most support among the five listed clubs, but the plurality of votes went to the “Other/mystery team” option.

serving as arguably the best reliever remaining in free agency, Jeff Todd polled readers on where the once-elite closer will sign. The got the most support among the five listed clubs, but the plurality of votes went to the “Other/mystery team” option. We’re in the midst of arbitration season, leading Jeff to highlight various all-time arb records for relievers.