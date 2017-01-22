MLBTR Originals

The past week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors staff:
- Given that the Dodgers don’t have a clear second base solution, I asked readers what the team will do about the position before the 2017 season begins. The majority of voters expect Los Angeles to acquire a second baseman via trade in advance of Opening Day.
- With Greg Holland serving as arguably the best reliever remaining in free agency, Jeff Todd polled readers on where the once-elite Royals closer will sign. The Nationals got the most support among the five listed clubs, but the plurality of votes went to the “Other/mystery team” option.
- We’re in the midst of arbitration season, leading Jeff to highlight various all-time arb records for relievers.
Comments
angelsfan4life412
Could the angels be a mystery team for Holland and Weiters? I think the angels will be better then what experts think, they have improved on defense and the bench is getting there, as long as the three in the rotation stay healthy, give them a chance.
warpaint
Who is the division are they better than?