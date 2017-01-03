MLBTR Poll: Will The Twins Trade Brian Dozier?

We’ve heard plenty over recent weeks about the Twins’ negotiations with rival clubs over star second baseman Brian Dozier. Minnesota reportedly asked interested suitors for their final offers in late December, but nothing more has emerged since (at least, not yet).
The Dodgers have been tied most heavily, and probably represent the cleanest fit. But the two organizations are said to be haggling over a complementary piece to accompany intriguing righty Jose De Leon, who’d seem to represent a worthwhile centerpiece. We’ve heard suggestions that the division-rival Giants could also be involved, though it has never been apparent whether San Francisco is fully engaged on Dozier. Likewise, the Cardinals and Nationals have been mentioned as possibilities, but it’s questionable at best whether either could represent a serious pursuer. There are a few other organizations that seem like hypothetical matches on paper, but we have yet to hear any suggestion of broader interest.
That’s hardly an optimal situation for the Twins, who would obviously prefer to see some bidding on a player who has compiled about 14 fWAR over the last three seasons and is owed just $15MM for his age-30 and 31 seasons. While it’s fair to wonder whether Dozier can maintain anything like the power surge he showed last year (.278 ISO, 42 home runs), he’s not dependent upon gaudy dinger tallies for all of his value. Dozier also rates as an outstanding overall baserunner and solid-enough up-the-middle defender, and has never slipped below league-average offensive production since establishing himself in the majors, so there’s a solid floor to go with his newly established ceiling.
All said, it would be hard for Minnesota to part with that package for anything less than what it deems to be fair value. If that can’t be found now, then perhaps the organization will just have to take Dozier into the season and take on the risks of waiting for a trade-deadline deal. That approach has paid off in some cases (Cole Hamels, Jonathan Lucroy) while backfiring in others (Tyson Ross). Ultimately, if the Giants aren’t willing to push the envelope, and no additional teams step into the fray, then this may simply turn into a staring contest between Derek Falvey and Andrew Friedman.
So, MLBTR readers, what do you think is most likely? Will the Twins strike a deal at some point in the coming weeks, or will Dozier still be at second base in Minnesota for the coming season (or, at least, part of it)? (Link for app users.)
Comments
ian
The only deal I’ve heard reported anywhere was by the Strib’s Neal who said the Dodgers were offering De Leon for Dozier in a one for one deal. I can’t imagine the teams are even close at this point, so I think there’s no way a deal gets done.
greg91305
The Pirates ownership gets so upset with fans when they say they aren’t trying to win. I suggest they trade for Brian Dozier and prove to us all that they are in it to win it.
RunDMC
A small market team in the same division as the Cubs not trading away an aging McCutch, while trading away presumable farm studs, some of which that will be their future? Hard to believe they couldn’t find a decent deal for McCutch unloading some money, slotting in Austin Meadows, while possibly using some of the prospects from McCutch to package for Dozier…
Yes, you are trading away the franchise after one of his worst seasons and possibly selling low, but you’re signaling to fans that you’re trying to win now while winning for the future. PIT needs to take chances in their division knowing they’re most likely only going for the wild card.
Drewnasty
I think if they do sell, they would be selling at an all-time high so yes, he will be on another team come Spring Training.
jacobsigel1025
Twins have to restock the farm and Buxton up makes it worse. Send Dozier not to LA but to St.Louis. Dozier for Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty, Matt Adams, Kolten Wong
ian
As a Twins fan, I’d do that but I’m not sure St Louis is really onto Dozier.
Additionally, I’m not sure the Twins need to restock so much as just improve the rotation.. They have 5 former top 100 prospects – 24 and under – playing 5 of the 8 positions next year. They have two more former top 100 pitching prospects – also under 24 – set to start the season in the rotation. They also have two more top 100 pitching prospects in AA.
dealingandraking
Not happening, weaver isn’t nearly as good as DeLeon and the Twins need pitching
sngehl01
Right, but quantity would make up for the step down in “quality.”
And Weaver is a very good pitcher. He may not be De Leon, but the kid is very good.
CubsFanForLife
51/49 right now in favor of no, wow. Yeah, I feel like if they were going to do it, they would have done it by now. I just hope for their sake that Dozier starts off 2017 on fire.
hzt502
I sure hope so too but I’m nervous — he can be a bit hot and cold. See beginning of last year, second half of 2015 — though iirc he was playing with a bad hip then. I think the Dodgers are low balling trying to get a 1 for 1 trade done but man a player’s trade value can go down pretty quickly, so there’s definitely always a risk in waiting til the deadline.
I’ll be fine if they keep him because he’s a great guy and a lot of fun to watch, but realistically trading him for players who can help the team in the future is the way he can best help the organization cos the Twins are going nowhere the next few years. Just fingers crossed when and for who they trade him for ends up working out.
hobie004
If they aren’t overwhelmed then no. He is good for the team and a great guy. I say a minimum of 2 top 10 guys in a minor league system. I would prefer its Not DeLeon. The Twins have enough injury issues with their pitching already.
Phantomofdb
As soon as the blurb came out that the Dodgers are trying to make this a 1 for 1 deal it became painfully obvious that no trade is happening. That’s a major lowball in this market. Dozier will be on the twins.
notagain27
Twins are definitely in a rebuilding mode but that is not a reason to sell cheap on your players. There are indeed questions defining Dozier’s true market value. Was last year’s Homerun power a anomaly or was it a preview of what we can expect from now on? Is he through being a streaky hitter or is he showing signs of stability? Make no mistake about it, he is a solid player with a exceptional skill set. He comes to compete every day and plays hard on both sides of the ball. He has Great makeup and is a leader on and off the field. I would hold onto him until a team realizes they need a play of this caliber to take them to the promised land. The examples of Lucroy and Hamels could in fact be a example of what the Twins could expect to happen with Dozier. The Tyson Ross example has everything to do with a player being injured and nothing about his skill set going backwards or being misread.
jorleeduf
I don’t think they will, but they should.
TwinsDude31
The Dodgers are being stubborn and rightfully so when you’re trying to win now and don’t want to give up your future stars. The Twins new management are doing the right thing by not taking the first few offers that come their way. In the end, the one-for-one trade (Dozier for De Leon) will not work. I believe the Twins will hold onto Dozier and focus their attention on maintaining or raising the All-Star second baseman’s stock. If I were a Dodgers fan, I’d be concerned with the amount of talent the Nationals have acquired and continue to search for throughout the off season. The Cubs, Nationals, Giants and Dodgers all seem to be in a “win now” mentality. If the Dodger’s don’t make the move they may find themselves with a very expensive playoff team that doesn’t make it past the first round for the next 2-3 years (unless they can find another All-star 2nd basemen). I would like to see a deal done but the Dodgers will have to make the first move which I don’t think will happen.