Morosi’s Latest: Hammel, Rangers, Quintana, Braun, Dodgers, Feliz, Orioles

The market has finally seen some movement, both via trades and free-agent signings, in recent days, and there’s plenty more to come with Spring Training just six weeks away. Here’s the latest chatter on various potential player movements, all via Jon Morosi of MLB Network (all links below are to his Twitter feed).
- Though Jason Hammel has seemingly had trouble finding active pursuers, the Rangers are now in the mix for the righty. That’s certainly promising news for Hammel, who may no longer be under consideration for the Mariners now that they’ve added Yovani Gallardo. Of course, Seattle also just parted with Nate Karns, and GM Jerry Dipoto says he’s still amenable to bolstering his staff (via Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune, on Twitter). As for Texas, the level of interest remains unclear, though it’s certainly plausible to imagine the team deciding that Hammel would be a worthwile bet to provide some solid innings. The biggest question, perhaps, is whether they’ll instead land Tyson Ross first.
- As the White Sox continue to discuss trade arrangements involving Jose Quintana, the Astros remain one of the rival organizations most fervently in pursuit. That’s hardly surprising, as Houston has long been said to be engaged on the talented lefty. Certainly, it still seems there’s sufficient momentum towards a deal for something to get done, though it remains to be seen whether the ’Stros or another club will come up with the best offer.
- The Giants are not actively pursuing Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun. And though the Dodgers still remain a possible match with Milwaukee, the Los Angeles organization is currently still focused on trying to work out a trade for second baseman Brian Dozier. It’s not known whether the Dodgers would embark upon a pursuit of Braun if they’re able to add Dozier. While they obviously play different positions, Dozier would accomplish the goal of adding right-handed pop while occupying a position of greater need for L.A., which has a rather lengthy list of potential outfielders.
- Meanwhile, the Dodgers are on the hunt for a righty set-up man. One possibility, per Morosi, is live-armed 28-year-old Neftali Feliz, who is arguably the best-remaining relief pitcher. MLBTR’s Charlie Wilmoth recently took a look at Feliz’s free-agent case.
altuve2017mvp
I think the Astros will get the lefty and still keep vital pieces of the team and farm system.
HiPeople
they need to put martes and tucker in the deal to start the convo
gozurman1
Considering the names bantered about concerning the Pirates, you would be correct.abot that being the starting point
angelsfan4life412
I believe the pirates will end up with Quintana
socalsoxfan78
He makes too much sense for the Pirates.
fatelfunnel
I hope so, I like the pirate prospects more than the astros prospects.
Deke
I think LA pick up Sergio Romo on the cheap as their righty setup man.
Sundevil617
Twins are the biggest tease it seems like they don’t want to get rid of their prized possession anyway.
norcalblue
I would love to have Feliz. Go get him Andrew!
sss847
i’ve got Q going to the pirates by virtue of houston thinking every player in their farm system is untouchable