Headlines

Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Nationals, Bryce Harper Avoid Arbitration

By | at

The Nationals have avoided arbitration with right fielder and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that Harper will receive a hefty $13.625MM salary — a massive raise over his $5MM salary from the 2016 season. Harper’s raise shattered the $9.3MM projection of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz and stands out as the largest raise ever given to a position player that is entering his third year of arbitration eligibility. Harper will be arb-eligible once more next winter and is a free agent following the 2018 season.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Pacing themselves as to the AAV they are gonna need to offer?

    0
    0

  2. Trade him to the Yankees for a bucket of those Top 100 prospects.

    0
    0

    • Why would NY do that when they have a good chance of signing him in a couple of years without having to trade anyone? (I’d prefer Machado over Harper personally)

      0
      0

      • I’d give the Yanks a 25% chance of signing him, with the Dodgers, RedSox and Nationals also around the same level. The Yanks’ odds of signing Harp would go up a lot if they were to have him for 2 years before FA.

        0
        0

        • I’d put the Sox at 0% to sign him. If we didn’t replace Ortiz’s production I highly doubt they would try to get Harper for an outfield that will already have Betts and Benintendi. I assume Bradley will be gone by then but still.

          0
          0

        • Agree with DLo, I’m pretty sure the Red Sox are just fine with Betts in RF

          0
          0

      • Because if the Nats know they won’t resign him, they have two choices: try to trade him for prospects, or tag him with a qualifying offer at the end of ’18 and get draft pick compensation from whom ever signs him. A team who is willing to trade prospects during the ’18 season is going to put themselves first in line at signing him long-term, plus if he’s traded mid-season, he can no longer be tagged with the qualifying offer, meaning anyone can sign him without loosing a draft pick.

        If a team like NYY is willing to part with a couple of top-end prospects, they can “get in line” earlier than anyone else. That’s why some team might trade prospects for him. Not saying it’ll happen, but that’s the logic anyway.

        0
        0

  3. Haper is NOT going to get anywhere near a 400 million.. I dont care how young he is. Trout… maybe.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top
ceny narkotyków recepty w costco viagra bez recepty nastoletnich narkotyków nadużywanie fakty