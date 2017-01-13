Nationals, Bryce Harper Avoid Arbitration

The Nationals have avoided arbitration with right fielder and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that Harper will receive a hefty $13.625MM salary — a massive raise over his $5MM salary from the 2016 season. Harper’s raise shattered the $9.3MM projection of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz and stands out as the largest raise ever given to a position player that is entering his third year of arbitration eligibility. Harper will be arb-eligible once more next winter and is a free agent following the 2018 season.
Gogerty
Pacing themselves as to the AAV they are gonna need to offer?
docmilo5
Trade him to the Yankees for a bucket of those Top 100 prospects.
driftcat28
Why would NY do that when they have a good chance of signing him in a couple of years without having to trade anyone? (I’d prefer Machado over Harper personally)
drazthegr8
I’d give the Yanks a 25% chance of signing him, with the Dodgers, RedSox and Nationals also around the same level. The Yanks’ odds of signing Harp would go up a lot if they were to have him for 2 years before FA.
DL0806
I’d put the Sox at 0% to sign him. If we didn’t replace Ortiz’s production I highly doubt they would try to get Harper for an outfield that will already have Betts and Benintendi. I assume Bradley will be gone by then but still.
MB923
Agree with DLo, I’m pretty sure the Red Sox are just fine with Betts in RF
ajtrue78
Because if the Nats know they won’t resign him, they have two choices: try to trade him for prospects, or tag him with a qualifying offer at the end of ’18 and get draft pick compensation from whom ever signs him. A team who is willing to trade prospects during the ’18 season is going to put themselves first in line at signing him long-term, plus if he’s traded mid-season, he can no longer be tagged with the qualifying offer, meaning anyone can sign him without loosing a draft pick.
If a team like NYY is willing to part with a couple of top-end prospects, they can “get in line” earlier than anyone else. That’s why some team might trade prospects for him. Not saying it’ll happen, but that’s the logic anyway.
RedFeather
Haper is NOT going to get anywhere near a 400 million.. I dont care how young he is. Trout… maybe.
Phantomofdb
Wow. An Arbitration overpay?