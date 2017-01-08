NL Notes: CarGo, Phillies, Stearns, Brewers, Ross

The Rockies still want to extend Carlos Gonzalez’s contract, GM Jeff Bridich tells ESPN.com’s Jim Bowden. The two sides “are still far apart on a deal but they’re working on it,” Bowden writes, and Gonzalez is also believed to have interest in staying in Colorado. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings about an extension between Gonzalez and the Rockies this winter, though as of last month, the club hadn’t yet extended a formal offer. Here’s more from around the National League…

In an interview with Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (Twitter link), Phillies president Andy MacPhail said his team’s next move is to try and add a left-handed hitter. The Phils are known to be looking for another bat, with such lefty swingers as Brandon Moss , Michael Saunders and Jay Bruce mentioned as potential candidates.

The Brewers are still looking for relief pitching, GM David Stearns tells Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, exploring trade opportunities and both major league or minor league signings. When asked if Milwaukee was favoring trades over signings (or vice versa), Stearns said "I don't know that we have a firm preference. We have to explore all avenues." Stearns also noted that the Brewers are "active on a number of fronts" in regards to adding position players, though he also felt generally comfortable with the team's pre-existing mix of everyday players and relievers.

Recent reports have cited the Nationals as one of the teams in pursuit of Tyson Ross, and they may have a recruiter on hand in Joe Ross, Tyson's younger brother. "I've been trying to get him over here," Joe tells Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post, joking that Tyson "can come here as long as he doesn't take my job." As Castillo notes, the younger Ross doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his rotation job following two solid seasons in the bigs, and Ross said he is feeling healthy after missing time last year due to shoulder soreness.