NL West Notes: Turner, Rockies, Melancon, Jenkins

How intent was Justin Turner on re-signing with the Dodgers? According to ESPN’s Buster Olney (subscription required), Turner didn’t clean out his locker at the end of the season and continued to go through his winter workouts at Dodger Stadium. There was very little buzz on the rumor mill linking Turner to any club besides Los Angeles, and sure enough, the two sides continued their relationship when Turner inked a four-year, $64MM deal. Here’s more from around the National League West…

The Rockies could still add a reliever this winter but their big transactions could already be over, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding opines (Twitter link). Since the Ian Desmond signing, Colorado has been rumored to be exploring such moves as signing Mark Trumbo and trading an outfielder, though Harding doesn’t see either scenario happening.

The specifics of Mark Melancon 's $20MM signing bonus with the Giants were broken down by FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman (Twitter link) earlier this week. The closer received $6MM on December 30 and will get another $6MM payment on January 15. The remaining $8MM will be deferred until after Melancon's four-year deal is up; he will be paid $1MM every January 15 from 2021 through 2028.

Thanks to a trade and two waiver claims, right-hander Tyrell Jenkins has been a member of four different organizations within the last month, a tumultuous stretch for any player, let alone a 24-year-old entering his second MLB season. Jenkins spoke to David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his busy winter, including how he was already feeling some hometown pressure during his brief stint with the Rangers (Jenkins hails from Henderson, Texas) and how his latest move (being claimed by the Padres) caught Jenkins by surprise, though he's looking forward to getting an opportunity in San Diego.