Orioles, Jose Bautista Have Been In Contact

Even though Orioles general manager Dan Duquette called free agent right fielder Jose Bautista “a villain in Baltimore” at last month’s Winter Meetings, the executive has been in touch with the longtime Blue Jay’s camp this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (Twitter link).
The degree of the Orioles’ interest in Bautista is unclear (FanRag’s Jon Heyman reported earlier this month that it’s nonexistent), but it’s known that the team is looking for another outfielder, as Duquette indicated last week. Given that negotiations with free agent Mark Trumbo don’t seem to be leading anywhere, the club is also on the hunt for a big bat. Bautista would fill those needs more than other recently Orioles–linked names like Chris Carter, Pedro Alvarez and Brandon Moss, though he’d certainly come at a higher price tag than anyone from that group.
The Orioles would lose a first-round pick if they were to sign Bautista (they would get a later selection as compensation for Trumbo’s exit), but the argument for a bold short-term maneuver like adding him is that they’re built to win now. Third baseman Manny Machado, closer Zach Britton, center fielder Adam Jones and starter Chris Tillman each have two or fewer years of team control remaining, meaning Baltimore’s window to compete for a championship could be on the verge of closing.
Bautista would perhaps help keep the Orioles’ contention chances alive in the near term, but it’s worth noting that the 36-year-old’s only real asset at this point is his bat, which was ordinary by his lofty standards in 2016. In a season limited on account of multiple disabled list stints, Bautista hit .234/.366/.452 in 517 plate appearances – down from the remarkable .268/.390/.555 slash he compiled in 3,604 PAs from 2010-15.
While Bautista clearly wasn’t great in any facet last season, he was still easily above average at the plate and would make up for Trumbo’s absence with aplomb. The right-handed hitter would also provide the Orioles a third credible offensive corner outfielder, joining lefty-swingers Seth Smith and Hyun Soo Kim, as well as a far more established DH option than Trey Mancini.
Comments
Zcash10
Wow! Maybe to make Trumbo hurry and take their offer?? I want to see how Oriole’s fans feel about this..
Reflect
I think orioles fans would be thrilled. You stop hating a good player as soon as he wears your uniform.
AddisonStreet
I still hated Milton Bradley when the Cubs signed him.
stl_cards16
Bradley wasn’t very good for the Cubs and he was a disgusting human being, not just a villain as an entertainer.
TJECK109
Imagine how much of a villain he will be if he signs and doesn’t produce.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I would be happy to take him.
I would not be mad if he got a one year deal and flopped.
It is worth the gamble.
stl_cards16
But you don’t want Manny Machado? You might be the most puzzling poster here.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
It’s Manny’s attitude that I take issue with.
If he does not improve it, I am not for him re-signing with the O’s
He has so much talent, it’s off the charts, but his attitude currently will not allow him to realize his potential. That is what seems to be getting lost in my comments about Manny.
Plus, Joey Bats attitude never bothered me
Hope this clears up any confusion or at least some.
MB923
This is the first time I’m hearing Machado has an attitude. I’m not saying you’re wrong since you obviously follow the Orioles more than me. But is it really worse than Bautistas?
stangs30
Can’t see the Orioles doing it, especially before fan fest on the 28th. A majority of fans would greet him with a boo and some other not so nice words. There is no current player in the AL East hated more by Os fans than Jose.
stl_cards16
That’s because fans aren’t very smart. Lucky for fans, teams don’t make decisions based on their feelings.
MatthewBaltimore23
I’m an O’s fan I really, really hope they don’t sign him. It’s one thing that fans don’t like someone, but it’s another that when Rougned Odor came up to bat last season at Camden Yards, sometimes he would get a standing ovation. Bautista is old and costs a draft pick, and on top of that he would get booed at home.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Can he pitch?
jimmertee
Jose had 90 MPH in High School. So, yes he can pitch, lol, but he hurt his arm trying to throw out a guy at first from right field and it never fully healed. So by his own admission, his formally top right field arm in mlb is 80% of what it was 2 years ago when he hurt it.
MatthewBaltimore23
I’m an O’s fan and I really hope they don’t sign him. It’s one thing if fans don’t like a player, but it’s another that sometimes when Rougned Odor comes up to bat at OPACY, he gets a standing ovation. Bautista is old and costs a pick, and on top of that he would get booed at home.
jimmertee
I think Jose probably has 2 decent years left in him, not elite years but very good ones at the plate. He will be very average to poor in the field, but he can play a good 3rd base and first base is a no brainer for him. Talented, athletic guy.
ericl97
he can’t play third anymore. strict dh/occasional OF/1B guy now.
cardinalsfan97
Jose quintana the free agent slugging villian
chesteraarthur
Giving up their first to sign bautista for 1 year would be a very O’s move
MisterB_71
Personal issues aside, signing Bautista on a 1-year or 2-year deal would be foolish when you factor in the loss of a 1st round pick. Unless he can be had at a ridiculously low AAV and can be almost guaranteed to bounce back from last year’s weak numbers this would not be a good idea.
TD272
Agreed. The farm system is pathetic and they need to keep picks and try to build. It would be one thing to give up the pick for a top level player but not for Bautista. You’d like to think they learned after Jimenez and Gallardo but…
glenncurry
I get why Bautista would not be wanted in Baltimore but as a Jays fan I immediately think of why he would never want to sign there. Above all the bad blood with Orioles players he was pretty derisive about Buck Showalter’s integrity as a coach. Going to a team where you have zero mutual respect with the coach makes zero sense. You’re not going to brush that off as gamesmanship. I don’t see it as more than Duquette keeping tabs on the market and/or Bautista’s agent looking for leverage.
Priggs89
At this point, I think he’ll sign anywhere that offers to pay him. This experience has to be a HUGE reality check for him.
halos101
orioles are gonna be really bad for a really long time when machado leaves. Can’t afford to lose a first rounder
AddisonStreet
People keep saying that and Baltimore keeps winning.
terry
If they think he’ll help them to be in the chase for post season, they will sign him.. Never knew them to worry about the draft pick before. Still I wouldn’t sign him but I’m not the GM.