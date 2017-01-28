Orioles Notes: Britton, Machado, Worley, Brach, Joseph

Here’s the latest from the Orioles’ FanFest event…

Zach Britton and the Orioles haven’t been discussing an extension, though the ace closer tells MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli (Twitter link) and other reporters that there is mutual interest between the two sides on working out a new deal. Britton and the O’s avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.4MM contract for 2017, and Britton has one more arb year left before entering free agency.

There also haven't been any extension talks between Manny Machado and the O's, the star third baseman told reporters, including Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. Machado reiterated that he hopes to remain with the Orioles and he understands if the club is focusing on other priorities right now rather than open talks. Needless to say, negotiating a Machado extension will be a major task given the huge amount of years and dollars (ten years and $300MM is a ballpark figure) it would take to prevent Machado from hitting free agency at age 26 following the 2018 season.

The Orioles have made a contract offer to right-hander Vance Worley, executive VP of baseball operations Dan Duquette told reporters (including the Baltimore Sun's Jon Meoli). Worley was projected to earn $3.3MM in arbitration this winter and was non-tendered by the O's last month. The righty posted a 3.53 ERA, 5.8 K/9 and 48.1% grounder rate over 86 2/3 innings for Baltimore last season and has value as a long reliever and spot starter, even if the Orioles weren't keen on meeting his projected price tag.

Duquette also stated (to Eduardo A. Encina and other media) that the Orioles are planning to go to hearings to decide their three unsettled arbitration cases with Kevin Gausman, Brad Brach and Caleb Joseph. Brach and Joseph discussed their takes on the hearing process with MASNsports.com's Roch Kubatko, with Brach also talking about his name being mentioned in offseason trade rumors.