Orioles Notes: Britton, Mancini, Outfield

Orioles closer Zach Britton said again yesterday that he’s interested in working out a long-term deal with Baltimore, tweets MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko. Britton stated that he hopes to spend his “whole career” in an Orioles uniform. Of course, any long-term commitment to Britton figures to come at a staggering cost for the O’s. The 29-year-old has morphed into one of the best relievers in baseball, and arguably the single best reliever the game has to offer. Over the past three seasons, Britton has a comical 1.38 ERA with 9.3 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and an MLB-leading 77.9 percent ground-ball rate. He’s set a new Major League record for single-season ground-ball rate in each of the past two campaigns, including an unthinkable 80 percent mark in 2016. Both Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman landed $80MM+ contracts this winter, and one has to imagine that Britton could challenge those figures in free agency following the 2018 season, barring any sort of collapse. And, with an $11.4MM salary already agreed upon for the 2017 season, it’s not as if he hasn’t already earned quite a bit of financial security.
A few more notes on the Orioles…
- Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com takes a look at first base prospect Trey Mancini’s future with the O’s now that Mark Trumbo has agreed to a new three-year deal. As Connolly writes, Mancini isn’t considered an outfielder, so he’s not likely to platoon with trade acquisition Seth Smith in right field. However, the Orioles still could add another outfielder to upgrade the team’s defense (and possibly platoon with Smith), which would likely cost Mancini his roster spot and send him back to Triple-A. Connolly argues against trading Mancini, noting that he’ll turn 25 in March and has yet to have a dominant season in Triple-A. Connolly suggests that while Mancini isn’t considered a top-tier prospect league-wide, some additional time to prove he’s mastered Triple-A pitching could bolster his value. A bench role is theoretically possible for Mancini, but as the Baltimore Sun’s Jon Meoli observes, with a backup catcher (likely Caleb Joseph), outfielder Joey Rickard and infielder Ryan Flaherty all occupying spots, there’s only one place left, and the O’s may not be done adding pieces.
- GM Dan Duquette would still like a left-handed-hitting outfielder with a trustworthy glove, writes Kubtako, which keeps the Orioles alive as a possibility for someone like Michael Bourn (or, as Connolly suggests above, Angel Pagan). However, any new addition would be limited to a reserve role, as Adam Jones is entrenched in center while Smith and fellow lefty Hyun Soo Kim figure to get looks in the outfield against right-handed pitching. Kubatko notes that the Trumbo addition should put to rest any chance of the Orioles re-signing Pedro Alvarez or of the team serving as a landing spot for Chris Carter — another right-handed slugger to whom the O’s have been linked throughout the winter. Kubatko also adds that the Orioles aren’t going to move Chris Davis to right field, despite the fact that his glove there is passable, as his defense is considered too much of an asset at first base.
Comments
angeltrout27
It would be a great signing for the O’s if they got Britton for a long term deal. He is one of the best closers in the game and they can’t afford to lose him now.
dorfmac
The O’s have, arguably, the best bullpen in baseball. If there’s a time they can afford to lose him, it’s right now. If they could pull a return anywhere close to what we’ve seen top-tier closers go for in the past year, then it would be a poor move to keep him.
cmlosiewicz
Or…deal him for some much needed young talent. Closers aren’t the hardest players to find.
angeltrout27
@dorfmac Yes, but he has a ground ball rate of 80%. He is so useful to the O’s because of how easily he can get someone out. No one can really score runs off him because they can’t seem to hit a fly ball very much at all. If he keeps his GB rate this high he will be the best closer for many years to come and the O’s will probably regret that they didn’t keep him. He already has a career as a closer with a 1.38 ERA with 120 SV’s in 3 years.
Nats4life
Couldn’t they just have Trumbo DH Smith RF against righties and Trumbo RF Mancini DH against lefties?
ronnsnow
Or Machado at SS, Davis at 3B, Trumbo at 1B, Mancini DH
mstrchef13
No, no, no. Davis at 3B is a horrible idea. He is bad there. Not quite Pedro Alvarez bad or Mark Reynolds bad, but still pretty bad. Buck values defense, so he won’t move Davis off 1B any time soon.
Rwm102600
I know the metrics have disagreed with this, but I’ve seen Davis play 3rd. He has a cannon for an arm and not bad range. I think he could be just fine as an occasional 3rd baseman. From the times I’ve watched him, I think given time he could be a fine 3rd baseman with some time to get more comfortable there.
lmcpeeks
That is the most obvious situation. I don’t know why no one is pointing that out. Mancini can occasionally play 1st when you want to give Davis a break as well. I agree this puts the Alvarez talk to rest but not Carter. Carter is a righty and could DH (for the right price of course) against LHP if they want to send Mancini back to AAA.
Red_Line_9
A 1.38 era! That’s funny!
dwilson10
I could see both sides of the argument for trading/not trading Britton. He is the best closer in the game and the O’s know that when the game gets to the 9th inning, it is pretty much over. But trading Britton would bring back an unreal haul of talented prospects that the O’s haven’t had in a few years. If they can’t work out a deal between now and next years Winter Meetings, I’d say the O’s need to seriously consider making a trade.
nickyfives
Playing Davis anywhere but DH is a bad idea…
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
If the Orioles would sign Franklin Gutiérrez it would solve everything!!!!
cxcx
The obvious solution is to do what they did last year. Play Trumbo in right (yeah he stinks, but he stunk last year, too), split DH between lefty (Smith) and righty (Mancini). It’s not like Smith is any good in the outfield, has was a pretty big negative last year.