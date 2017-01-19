Orioles To Sign Mark Trumbo To Three-Year Deal

5:21pm: The deal is for $37.5MM, Heyman tweets.
5:01pm: Trumbo will receive about $37MM in the deal, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports tweets, though there are also some “slight deferrals” in the arrangement.
4:57pm: The Orioles have reportedly struck agreement on a three-year contract with free-agent slugger Mark Trumbo. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reported that a deal was all but done, via Twitter, and Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun confirms on Twitter that an agreement is in place pending a physical.
It’s not yet known exactly how much Trumbo will take home in the deal, but it’s expected to fall short of but close to $40MM, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (on Twitter) and Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com (via Twitter). By signing Trumbo, the O’s will lose a chance to recoup a draft pick, as he had declined a qualifying offer from the team at the outset of the offseason.
It’s hardly a surprise to see the sides link up for a return, as Baltimore has long been seen as the most aggressive suitor for Trumbo, who just turned 31. Though earlier talks did not progress, Trumbo never seemingly gained much traction with other organizations.
Baltimore acquired Trumbo last offseason from the Mariners in a deal that worked out great for the O’s. He ultimately provided the club with 667 plate appearances of .256/.316/.533 hitting and a league-leading 47 home runs.
Though that represented a notable step forward in terms of the number of long balls that Trumbo launched — he was a 30-homer threat earlier in his career but had hit just 36 over the past two seasons — his overall output mostly fit within his career norms. Trumbo has long delivered well-above-average pop combined with anemic on-base numbers (.303 lifetime). In 2016, he struck out in 25.5 of his plate appearances while walking 7.6% of the time, right at his career norms.
In the aggregate, Trumbo is more an above-average offensive producer than a true force in the lineup. But there’s no doubt he’s a quality major league hitter, at least so long as he is able to continue squaring up enough balls to post .200+ isolated slugging marks.
The question, though, is just where Trumbo can play in the field. He has consistently rated as one of the game’s worst corner outfielders, no longer plays third, and is blocked at first in Baltimore by fellow slugger Chris Davis. With Hyun Soo Kim and Seth Smith providing left-handed-hitting options for the O’s, though, perhaps Trumbo will only be exposed to the outfield when southpaws take the hill for the opposition. If that’s the team’s approach, then Trumbo will presumably take most of his plate appearances in the DH slot.
Trumbo’s defensive limitations no doubt played a role in the relatively underwhelming interest he seemingly received on the open market. It also surely mattered that several other major power bats were (and are) floating around. Jose Bautista only just signed, receiving less than most expected. Chris Carter was non-tendered by the Brewers despite popping 41 homers in 2016, and is a rather comparable hitter to Trumbo. He has yet to sign; neither have Brandon Moss, Pedro Alvarez, Adam Lind, and Ryan Howard, all of whom hit at least twenty long balls in their most recent seasons.
Though he’ll ultimately fall a fair sight shy of the four-year, $60MM deal that MLBTR predicted, we did note that his limitations as a player and the presence of the qualifying offer could drive his market downward. That’s just what happened here. While Trumbo reportedly turned down more money earlier in the winter from the O’s — reports have variously suggested that the team made a three or four-year offer of around $14MM per season — it’s not clear that he ever had a chance to make substantially more than he’ll end up with.
rper4182
Shocker
rper4182
Wow! Shocker
pgmitchell
geez three years did the orioles have any competition?
TheMichigan
Shucks.
AidanVega123
Shocker
crazy Jawa
Can you imagine Davis and trumbo having a good year together. I’m calling it the jumbo crush duo. I’m just being positive.
angelsfan4life412
they needed to resign him because I don’t think they were going to keep weiters
Evan
They replaced wieters with Wellington Castillo which is an upgrade imp
rols1026
What in the world does Trumbo have to do with Weiters?
McGlynnandjuice
If they paid trumbo they weren’t going to pay weiters.
CubsFanForLife
37MM? Wow, Kendrys Morales really won this year’s free agent market.
rols1026
Except Trumbo isn’t better than morales.
CubsFanForLife
It depends on how you define the players. Kendrys hasn’t had the Trumbo kind of power, can’t play the field, and is, as I am quoting from a fellow MLBTR reader, “slower than a frozen turtle.” I think it’s close, but also that Trumbo is definitively better.
Nats4life
What’s gonna happen with Mancini? could he be one of the guys that platoons with either Kim or Smith, or is he destined for the minors?
dwilson10
I think they look to trade him. He has nothing left to prove in the minors and he has never played the outfield. He could land them a decent prospect or a back of the rotation starter.
pgmitchell
That is the biggest need now a number 4 starter
Evan
I believe he will DH vs lefties with Trumbo in RF
mike030
Oriole’s won that by a landslide
strostro
Mark Trumbo doesn’t get rave reviews at 1st base or the outfield
pgmitchell
Davis plays first and Seth Smith can play right against right handers with Trumbo DHing
BuxBombers
He’s no Pete O’Brien
pgmitchell
O’s line up:
Jones CF
Smith RF
Machado 3rd
Davis 1st
Trumbo DH
Kim LF
Schoop 2nd
Castillo C
Hardy SS
Bench –> Joesph C ;Flaherty inf ; Mancini 1st/DH and Rickard or Aneurny Tavarez OF
altuve2017mvp
U should write that down and give it to buck so he can use it to wipe himself
Reflect
I don’t know, Buck seems like a triple ply kind of dude.
pgmitchell
I am smarter than Buck
chesteraarthur
wonder if he would have been better off taking the qo and entering the market again next year without the pick attached.
Evan
Who’s going to DH vs lefties if not Trumbo?
Evan
Nevermind it would be Macini I would think
TheWestCoastRyan
Why has every slugger the past two offseasons not named Edwin Encarnacion or Justin Upton (who doesn’t count because the Padres didn’t even try to re-sign him beyond extending the QO) ended up re-signing with their original teams? Teams seem really hesitant to give up draft picks for sluggers these days.
woodhead1986
did the mets misread this market or what?! i know cespedes was the best player on the market but you could have gotten EE and Trumbo for barely 3/4 of what theyre paying cespedes.