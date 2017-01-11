Padres Avoid Arbitration With Carter Capps

The Padres have agreed to a $987.5K salary to avoid arbitration with righty Carter Capps, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). That’s a repeat of Capps’s first-year arb salary, owing to the fact that he missed the entirety of the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Capps, 26, landed in San Diego as part of the deadline deal that sent Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea to the Marlins. (Rea ended up being shipped back to Miami owing to health disclosure issues, though that didn’t impact Capps.) He continued to rehab his surgically replaced ulnar collateral ligament — the procedure occurred in early March of 2016 — and will be expected make his way back to the majors at some point in the 2017 season.

While the injury obviously put a big dent in his value, Capps brings plenty of intriguing upside with him to the Padres. He was absurdly dominant in 2015, pitching to a 1.16 ERA over 31 frames while racking up 58 strikeouts against just seven walks. While he had never before been nearly as successful at keeping runs off the board, Capps had run up impressive impressive peripherals in several prior seasons. It remains to be seen, perhaps, whether he’ll be able to maintain his elbow health in the long run while still employing the unorthodox, hopping delivery that drove his success (and also generated some controversy).