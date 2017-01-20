Padres Designate Jabari Blash

The Padres have designated outfielder Jabari Blash for assignment, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports (Twitter links). His roster spot will go to righty Trevor Cahill, whose previously reported signing is now official.

Blash, 27, has long been an intriguing talent. He struggled in limited MLB opportunities last year, though he has continued to thrive in the upper minors. In 646 total plate appearances at the Triple-A level, he owns a .246/.364/.550 batting line with 45 home runs.

As for Cahill, you can read more about his deal here. It’s for $1.75MM, and Lin notes that there are also incentives. The particular bonuses available depend upon whether he is utilized as a starter or a reliever, which will presumably be sorted out this spring (and as the season progresses).