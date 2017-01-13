Padres Nearing Extension With Wil Myers

The Padres are nearing agreement on a multi-year extension with first baseman Wil Myers, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). He is expected to receive a six-year deal with over $80MM guaranteed.

If completed, the pact would cover his remaining three years of arbitration eligibility and extend the team’s control for three additional campaigns. Entering his first trip through the arb process, Myers was projected to earn $4.7MM by MLBTR and contributor Matt Swartz. Instead, it seems, he’ll take home a much heftier stack of cash in exchange to contractual rights through his age-31 season.

The total package, as currently reported, stands to fall well shy of the top recent comparable: Freddie Freeman’s eight-year, $135MM deal with the Braves. Both players were in the 3+ service class and were projected for similar first-year arb salaries at the times of their deals. Of course, Freeman’s deal also covered two additional free-agent-eligible campaigns, so Myers figures to have an earlier chance to test the open market.

In total guarantee, this contract would fall closer to the recent agreement between the Giants and Brandon Belt. That deal promised Belt — a 4+ service-class player who signed his new deal right at the start of the 2016 season — $72.8MM over five years. If you include his 2016 arb salary in the total, it worked out to a six-year, $79MM package.

Myers, 26, put it all together in 2016 for the Padres, who gave up Trea Turner and Joe Ross to acquire him in a three-team blockbuster before the prior campaign. After two injury-shortened campaigns, he compiled 676 plate appearances of .259/.336/.461 hitting while providing both 28 home runs and stolen bases. That garnered the former Rookie of the Year his first All-Star nod. With quality glovework and outstanding overall baserunning mixed in, Myers was worth 3.8 fWAR and 3.2 rWAR on the year.