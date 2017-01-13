Padres Nearing Extension With Wil Myers

The Padres are nearing agreement on a multi-year extension with first baseman Wil Myers, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). He is expected to receive a six-year deal with over $80MM guaranteed.
If completed, the pact would cover his remaining three years of arbitration eligibility and extend the team’s control for three additional campaigns. Entering his first trip through the arb process, Myers was projected to earn $4.7MM by MLBTR and contributor Matt Swartz. Instead, it seems, he’ll take home a much heftier stack of cash in exchange to contractual rights through his age-31 season.
The total package, as currently reported, stands to fall well shy of the top recent comparable: Freddie Freeman’s eight-year, $135MM deal with the Braves. Both players were in the 3+ service class and were projected for similar first-year arb salaries at the times of their deals. Of course, Freeman’s deal also covered two additional free-agent-eligible campaigns, so Myers figures to have an earlier chance to test the open market.
In total guarantee, this contract would fall closer to the recent agreement between the Giants and Brandon Belt. That deal promised Belt — a 4+ service-class player who signed his new deal right at the start of the 2016 season — $72.8MM over five years. If you include his 2016 arb salary in the total, it worked out to a six-year, $79MM package.
Myers, 26, put it all together in 2016 for the Padres, who gave up Trea Turner and Joe Ross to acquire him in a three-team blockbuster before the prior campaign. After two injury-shortened campaigns, he compiled 676 plate appearances of .259/.336/.461 hitting while providing both 28 home runs and stolen bases. That garnered the former Rookie of the Year his first All-Star nod. With quality glovework and outstanding overall baserunning mixed in, Myers was worth 3.8 fWAR and 3.2 rWAR on the year.
Comments
krillin
Was Myers a right fielder or left fielder in his debut year? It’s always been interesting that he was moved to 1b so quickly
higuys
I’m with you. I definitely missed something when he got moved to 1B. He seemed like a competent OFer at the time
drock2722
He played Right field with the Rays, got traded to the padres during their big offseason where he was supposed to play center, but then the moved him to first because that didn’t work out
Pads Fans
He was a terrible CF for the Padres, but he plays a competent RF. I think the move to 1B was to keep him healthy.
Joseph Anderson
When he was with the R’s he played alittle of everything in the minors.
jakem59
RF, he got moved because his shoulder got destroyed after a collision with Jennings and just never healed properly.
GeauxRangers
He was actually drafted as a catcher. I think in his debut he was a RF but not sure. He said last season that he enjoyed being on the dirt and playing first a lot better.
Pads Fans
He was drafted as a catcher and played his 1st 2 years in the minors as a catcher and then moved to the OF in AA because of his bat.
johncena2016
So he’d be free agent in his like what 31, 32 age season?
TheWestCoastRyan
He turned 26 a month ago so he’ll be a free agent after his age 31 season.
johncena2016
Ah thanks. I wasn’t sure if he was 25 or 26.
Pads Fans
The article says he will be under contract through his age 31 season and become a free agent for his age 32 season. 26 + 6 = 32
davidcoonce74
Interesting. I suppose this makes Josh Naylor an instant trade candidate. Also, if 6/80 is the deal and Myers shows last season was the real deal, that makes him an incredibly valuable trade asset as well. It feels like he’s leaving 30 million+ on the table but the security of a long-term contract is probably well worth it to a guy who has struggled with injury throughout his major league career.
Fry35
his injury was his wrist that he had suffered from since high school, but finally fixed prior to 2016. It’s not an issue anymore.
bigkempin
It’s tough to say that Myers is the real deal. He mashed in the 1st half .286/.351/.522 19/60 but then hit .223/.316/.381 9/34 in the 2nd half. He basically had 2 good months April/March (23 games) and June (26 games). Then it’s also a bit flukey that he mashed at Petco .569 SLG with a .341 BABIP. Next year i’d expect him to hit closer to 20 HR’s than 30. As long as he keeps swiping bags he should be a valuable asset.
TheWestCoastRyan
I’d rather they be nearing a contract extension with Trea Turner
DeadliestCatch
They didnt renew your contract huh ryan? Shocking.
TheWestCoastRyan
Clever
mcdusty31
Too soon
Fry35
damn, that’s awesome.
7, 10, 12, 14, 16, 21?
Lot more than I would have thought, but still a nice move to finally have a face of the Padres.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Nice, it’s good to see them making a move like this. If Myers can build upon what he did last year, this extension will end up working out very well for both sides. Also, it’s nice that he finally got his wrist issues fixed and should be fully healthy going into the season.
TheWestCoastRyan
You mean build upon that .697 OPS after the All Star break?
mcdusty31
He has stated that he likes playing 1B but with Josh Naylor coming up the ranks it wouldn’t be a stretch to see him as a LF down the road…unless of course Naylor doesn’t make it or gets traded