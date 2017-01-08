Pirates, Jordy Mercer Have Discussed Extension

The Pirates and shortstop Jordy Mercer have discussed a contract extension, though an agreement isn’t imminent, as Rum Bunter first reported and Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review confirmed. The two sides have had “a little, but not a lot of talk,” a source told Biertempfel.
Mercer, a client of the Legacy Agency, is coming off a season in which he tied a career high in games played (149) and logged a personal-best 584 plate appearances. The 30-year-old wasn’t particularly effective, though, having hit a modest .256/.328/.374 (closely in line with his .257/.313/.377 lifetime mark) with 11 home runs and one stolen base. Mercer also didn’t rate well in the field, which was abnormal relative to the previous two years, as he finished toward the bottom of the majors at his position in Defensive Runs Saved (minus-9) and Ultimate Zone Rating (minus-8.4).
Mercer, who’s under control through the 2018 campaign, is scheduled to make his second trip through arbitration later this winter. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projects a $4MM arbitration award for Mercer, who played last season on a $2.075MM salary. Pittsburgh doled out three extensions to regulars last year, however, and could hand Mercer what should be an inexpensive deal early in 2017.
Comments
smrtbusnisman04
I don’t know about this. I would prefer Adam Frazier and Kevin Newman be the Pirates 2B and SS of the future.
I quess the Pirates want to extend everyone not named Gerrit Cole.
stymeedone
Why bother?
Red_Line_9
Potentially lock down Mercer so he’s more palatable and cost predictive when added to a deal? I dont know….who’s the source on something like this….and why would that even be asked of someone. Agent maybe i suppose. Mercer could know he’ll be pushed out in Pittsburgh and having an extension could give him some stability if traded.
babyk79
My guess is that they would buy up his arb years remaining and maybe another year on the cheap, just giving them some cost certainty going forward. Pirates have gotten some cheap extensions in the past, Nova below market deal, Freese below market probably the same goal with Mercer.
NatKingCole45
Rob Biertempfel did not break this news, Pittsburgh Pirate website Rum Bunter did. Rum Bunter posted this 5 hours before Biertempfel had anything. Please credit the correct outlets, thanks.
link to rumbunter.com
Connor Byrne
Thanks. I’ve credited Rum Bunter, but that outlet’s not on the mainstream radar when it comes to breaking news. That’s how its report fell through the cracks.
ronnsnow
Mercer is a career .315/.375/.480 vs LHP. Once Newman is ready Mercer can shift to a utility infield role. He’s a useful ballplayer.