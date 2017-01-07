Poll: Do Astros Need To Acquire Front-End Starter?

As a result of a somewhat disappointing 2016 that began with World Series aspirations and ended with a third-place finish in the AL West, the Astros have been aggressive in upgrading their roster this offseason. Since November, Houston has either traded for or signed Brian McCann, Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltran, Nori Aoki and Charlie Morton in an attempt to beef up a roster that won 84 games last season. You’ll notice that only one of those five – Morton – is a starting pitcher, and he’s a back-end type who has dealt with a laundry list of injuries during his career.
The Astros’ inability to acquire a front-line starter this winter to join Morton and others in their rotation hasn’t been for a lack of trying, of course. To this point, the team has pursued trades for ex-White Sox and now-Red Sox ace Chris Sale, current ChiSox No. 1 Jose Quintana, various members of the Rays’ rotation – including Chris Archer – as well as Danny Duffy and Yordano Ventura of the Royals. Astros president Reid Ryan has even publicly opined that the club is missing an ace.
“What we lack is that starter who you pencil in at the top of the rotation that is an automatic W,” Ryan told MLB Network Radio in December.
Of the starters the Astros have courted via trade, they’ve been the most aggressive with the 27-year-old Quintana, who has both an outstanding track record and an ultra-affordable contract. Houston and Chicago have been in touch on a daily basis regarding Quintana, though the Astros haven’t been willing to sacrifice possible long-term rotation pieces to land the southpaw. That includes 24-year-old right-hander Joe Musgrove, who had an encouraging major league debut last season, and fellow righty Francis Martes. Unlike Musgrove, Martes hasn’t reached the big league level, but the 21-year-old was terrific with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2016 and now ranks as MLB.com’s 29th-best prospect.
“It would take something significant for us to move him,” general manager Jeff Luhnow said of Martes last month.
While Quintana does qualify as “significant,” it’s debatable whether a No. 1-type starter is more of a need than a luxury for the Astros. Their premier option, lefty Dallas Keuchel, took sizable steps backward last season as he dealt with shoulder troubles, yet he isn’t far removed from a two-year run of brilliance that culminated with the AL Cy Young Award in 2015. Shoulder issues also limited curveball-heavy righty Lance McCullers last season, but the 23-year-old has been highly effective when healthy since debuting in 2015. Across 206 2/3 frames, McCullers has logged a 3.22 ERA, 10.23 K/9, 3.83 BB/9 and 50.5 percent ground-ball rate.
The other members of the Astros’ projected starting five – Collin McHugh, Mike Fiers and Morton – have decidedly less upside than Keuchel and McCullers, but each are capable major league starters. And, in the event of injuries and/or ineffectiveness, the Astros possess depth with Musgrove, Martes, Brady Rodgers and David Paulino either ready for the majors or close to it. Further, led by Ken Giles, Chris Devenski, Will Harris, Luke Gregerson and Michael Feliz, Houston has a deep bullpen that can shorten games and take pressure off their rotation.
In the end, it would certainly be a boon for the Astros to add Quintana (or someone of his ilk) to what looks like a playoff-caliber roster. At least opening the season with their current contingent of rotation options would be far from catastrophic, though, and Luhnow could continue to monitor the trade market during the season if his starters don’t suffice. Of course, judging by his ongoing interest in Quintana, it seems Luhnow wants to bolster his rotation before the 2017 campaign commences. But does he really need to?
Comments
a1544
They need an ace because keuchel sure isn’t
jaltuvefan
A Cy Young award winner isn’t an ace? Okay bud
RytheStunner
Not if you can’t pitch at that level consistently. Even R.A Dickey won a Cy Young award, and nobody would call him an ace.
jaltuvefan
Who says he can’t be consistent? He was really good in 2014 too
chesteraarthur
probably people who saw him pitch in 2016. Also was not at all an ace in 2014.
altuve2017mvp
Not gonna happen if the white sox are asking for the world. They can wait….so can we…
canyon2129
Agree. The White Sox know their price. If it is not met, they just keep him. He is well within their budget.
madmanTX
Nah, the Astros should have a fire sale and start over. Go, Rangers!
jaltuvefan
Rangers are going to be bad this year son just get ready lmao
dewssox79
rangers will win the division due to the lack of rotation the stros have
gmflores27
That Astros are going to have a decent enough rotation with improvements by Musgrove McCullers and Keuchel. Rangers got lucky last year and will probably regress as well
antonio bananas
astros runs against/game last year: 4.3
rangers runs against/game last year: 4.7
rangers had an unsustainable run differential and lead the AL (BY FAR) in lucky wins per pythagorean wins.
gmflores27
Yeah even my Angels will be better than the Rangers next year.. enjoy 4th place you guys
gmflores27
They already did, and they will probably win the division
Zcash10
It definitely helps to have a front end starter. Keuchel wasn’t great last year and you can’t go into it thinking he’s gonna be the guy he was in 2015. But I also don’t see them shelling out that much talent for Quintana… even though he’s good and has years of control. Can’t wait to see this one unfold
gmflores27
Quintana is overrated, would not give up Tucker and Martes if I was luhnhow
RytheStunner
He’s actually quite underrated.
gmflores27
Overrated because he’s overvalued, would not give up that package for him he’s a Good No 2 at best
Bruin1012
The Astros really need Q they have a team that looks to be playoff bound. Q is not overrated and chances are anyone they trade for Q won’t be near as good as Q you don’t get many chances to compete for World Series but Q would probably make them a serious World Series threat and one of the favorites. Q is going to be expensive because he is worth it to certain teams as far as being overrated yes if you are talking one of the 5 best but he is top 20 baseball and it’s silly and makes people look stupid when they argue against that.
antonio bananas
overrated in what sense? 4 WAR guy with cheap years of control left in his late 20s is hard to overrate
jaltuvefan
Do we need a front line starter? No it is definitely a luxury. This team definitely can go deep in the playoffs with the team they have now. Standing pat and address any potential holes at the deadline would be just fine with me
antonio bananas
houston was tied for 3rd lowest runs allowed per game in the AL last year. just because you dont know the names doesnt mean they arent good.
gmflores27
People think having an amazing rotation with sexy names will win you a WS. The Cubs or Royals didn’t win the WS with pitching but with other assets. The Cubs did have a “good” rotation but they pitched well because of the defense and the offense giving them huge leads
stryk3istrukuout
It is most definitely a need. The staff is rough. McCullers has had injury concerns and Keuchel wasn’t good last year. A front end starter would be huge. I don’t know if Quintana is that guy and what a fair price would be, but he is very close. Not sure if the new park or division would affect him, but he’s been remarkably consistent in his career.
Brixton
Do they need to? No. Do we want to see it? Yes.
If McHugh, Keuchal, and McCullers can all get their youknowwhat together in the same year, and all stay healthy and productive, thats as good as 1-2-3 in the league (except probably Boston/Cleveland). Do they need to add an ace? No.. but they’re playing with fire if they dont.
Chrysostom
Of course they need one! Unless they want to be this year’s Orioles…if they’re fine losing in the WC/ALDS then ok, but if they are going to compete with the Red Sox and Indians they need to make the investment.
Chrysostom
That being said it might be equally wise to give the youngins a chance and then get Quintana or someone else at the deadline if need be…
TheWestCoastRyan
I don’t get it. The Astros spent like 4 years rebuilding and hoarding all these prospects and now they are trying to trade them away before they can establish themselves? Why not just use Musgrove and Martes for their rotation? I like most of the moves the Astros have made in the last 2 years except trading away Velasquez but if they trade away all their prospects then their entire rebuilding effort will be in vain.
wilymo
kind of really want to see what devenski could do as a starter. hope he doesn’t get pigeonholed as a reliever just because that’s how they first used him and he’s good at pitching so he was good at relieving