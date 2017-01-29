Poll: Rangers’ First Base/DH Situation

Nearly two months have passed since the Rangers lost longtime primary first baseman Mitch Moreland, who signed a cheap deal with the Red Sox in early December. Moreland was never particularly spectacular as a member of the Rangers, with whom he batted .254/.315/.438 in 2,762 plate appearances from 2010-16, but the three-time 20-home run hitter’s departure has left the club without an established option at first.
Led by general manager Jon Daniels, the Rangers have been on the hunt for a first base/designated hitter type to help replace Moreland and Carlos Beltran, who signed with AL West rival Houston one day before Moreland went to Boston. Texas hasn’t reeled in anyone yet, though, largely because it hasn’t been willing to make multiyear commitments in free agency. The Rangers have signed three players – Tyson Ross, Andrew Cashner and Carlos Gomez – to major league deals this offseason, and all received one-year contracts.
Texas, which would like to at least partially fix its first base/DH issues by signing yet another player to a single-year pact, has targeted two-time Ranger Mike Napoli. Having hit .239/.335/.465 with 34 home runs as an Indian last season, Napoli would be a capable replacement for Moreland. The 35-year-old has not been amenable to the Rangers’ one-year offer, however, and they don’t seem open to locking him up through 2018.
Fellow free agent slugger Chris Carter has also drawn the Rangers’ attention after co-leading the National League with 41 home runs in 2016. Carter’s blend of power and patience is enticing, but his low-contact, high-strikeout ways and negative defensive and baserunning value led the Brewers to non-tender him in December. Those flaws have also prevented him from landing anywhere else since. As is the case with Napoli, the Rangers are open to adding Carter, but only for one year (on an incentive-laden accord, no less).
With Brandon Moss now off the market, Pedro Alvarez is arguably the second- or third-best free agent first baseman/DH remaining (depending on your opinion of Carter). To this point, though, the Rangers haven’t been connected to him or other unsigned options like Mark Reynolds, Adam Lind, Logan Morrison or Ryan Howard.
If Texas doesn’t pick up a free agent to potentially slide in at first/DH, they could let in-house options sink or swim to at least begin the season. The Rangers have added multiple brand names – first baseman James Loney and former superstar outfielder Josh Hamilton – on minor league deals this month. The contact-oriented Loney didn’t hit with either the Rays or Mets during the past two seasons, which led to a dismal minus-1.5 fWAR over 744 plate appearances. Hamilton has no first base experience, meanwhile, and has played in only 50 games since 2015 (none last season) while dealing with major injury issues. Thus, the Rangers would be hard pressed to expect much from him or Loney in 2017. The same applies to Ryan Rua, a lifetime .255/.308/.404 hitter across 464 PAs.
Other than those three, the Rangers possess a pair of 23-year-olds, Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo, who used to be elite prospects and who could play significant roles during the upcoming season. The switch-hitting Profar is the front-runner to start the campaign at first for the Rangers, but his production (.235/.311/.341 in 648 PAs) hasn’t come close to matching the hype he garnered in his prospect days. The lefty-swinging Gallo could begin in the minors, and even if he doesn’t, his prodigious power comes with worrisome swing-and-miss tendencies. Gallo has struck out in just under 50 percent of his 153 trips to the plate in the majors, which would be less alarming if not for the lofty strikeout rates he has also posted in the minors.
As evidenced above, the Rangers have a high quantity of choices to fill two lineup spots, but there isn’t a single one who’s a good bet to succeed at the big league level in 2017. On the other hand, the track records of Napoli and Carter suggest they’ll fare well offensively next season, but will one of them (or another free agent) end up in Texas? Or will the reigning American League West champions go forward with what they have and perhaps reevaluate during the season?
Comments
Fred
They’re kinda screwed. They need to give at bats for both Profar and Gallo but if they want to contend for a WS, they needed some like EE.
billysbballz
Texas should have dealt Gallo when his prospect shine was high. Maybe scouting reports behind scene was opposite of what baseball America had rating Gallo last year? Either way a team like Yanks maybe could have offered Gardner for Gallo at third and Gardner could have played cf in Texas rather then sign Carlos Gomez.
Just a though.
Most Texas fans think they could get more in sure and most Yankee fans would rather trade Gardner for someone who dies t strikeout half his at bats.
chesteraarthur
im sure yankees fans would love gallo for gardner
GunShy
Can you guys make one for the pirates and who the fourth outfielder should be?
Will
I can see them offering Ryan Howard an incentive-based 1 year contract with a low minimum guarantee.
Tiger_diesel92
What’s the difference between giving joey Gallo a shot instead signing a guy like Ryan Howard and Chris carter..they both strike out a ton and have power. like let him play for most of the season, let him grow and learn plus he’s cheaper and still similar to those guys I mention.
chesteraarthur
Could be off here, but it seems like the Tex FO has been very cautious to give Gallo too much MLB exposure and I think that is in part because they have very little faith in his ability to hit MLB pitching and don’t want to cause his value to totally plummet
ndiamond2017
I don’t think you can go wrong with adding Napoli. His good on-base skills will prevent his batting numbers from falling off a cliff. That may be even more true for Chris Carter, who (contact issues and all) has never posted an OPS+ below 102 over a full season. At this point, I think they will both sign for deals that will look fairly team-friendly given their production.
However, even if the Rangers passed on those guys, I am a little bit intrigued by some mix of Hamilton, Gallo, Rua, etc. at the 1B/DH role. I’d be interested to see what kind of production they could coax out of those guys if they shuffled them around appropriately.