Poll: What Will Dodgers Do About Second Base?

Having re-signed top free agents Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Rich Hill this winter, the Dodgers – winners of four straight NL West titles – once again look like World Series contenders as the 2017 campaign nears. One glaring weakness on the roster is at second base, where Dodgers president Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi have been on a well-documented quest to improve since the Cubs eliminated them from the NLCS last October.
Los Angeles’ search for help at the keystone has centered on the Twins’ Brian Dozier, who established himself as a very good player from 2013-15 and then performed like a star last year. Dozier slugged 42 home runs, becoming just the fourth second baseman in league history to swat 40-plus in a season, while also providing value on the bases and in the field.
With the Twins in a rebuild, it makes sense that the Dodgers have pursued Dozier, but they haven’t been able to pry him from Minnesota. It doesn’t appear they will, either, as the two sides are at an “impasse” because LA has refused to add prospects Yadier Alvarez, Walker Buehler or Brock Stewart to its Jose De Leon-fronted offer.
With a Dozier pickup seemingly unlikely, the Dodgers could look to other quality second basemen potentially on the trade market in the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler and the Rays’ Logan Forsythe. Aside from their status as above-average players, those two share other similarities with Dozier: They’re under contract for two more years at affordable rates (Kinsler could demand an extension to waive his no-trade clause, though), meaning they won’t be easy to acquire, and they’re right-handed hitters. The latter point should be of considerable intrigue to the Dodgers, who had the majors’ worst offense against left-handed pitchers last season. All of Dozier, Kinsler and Forsythe hold their own versus southpaws and would greatly help the Dodgers’ cause in that regard.
If the Dodgers aren’t able to swing a trade for a high-impact second baseman, they’ll be left to pick from scraps in free agency and/or pin their hopes on uninspiring in-house options. The top name on the open market is Chase Utley, who has spent the past season-plus with the Dodgers. The longtime Phillie was fine in 2016, hitting .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs and accounting for a league-average fWAR (2.0) in 565 plate appearances. His age (38) is a concern, however, as is the fact that lefty pitchers have confounded him in back-to-back seasons (.170/.245/.271 in a combined 212 PAs). Nevertheless, cognizant that they might not be able to improve at second via trade, the Dodgers have interest in re-signing Utley.
Whether it’s Utley, another free agent or a trade acquisition, it does seem as if an outsider will be the Dodgers’ primary second baseman in 2017. Their current options – Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor, Charlie Culberson, Jose Miguel Fernandez and backup catcher Austin Barnes – don’t carry much appeal as regulars. It’s still possible, granted, that the Dodgers will roll with that that group to at least begin the season. What do think they’ll do?
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
RaysFan2021
What will they do?
kehoet83
Kinsler
BlueSkyLA
My hope. The article doesn’t mention it, but in addition to someone to play 2B, the Dodgers also need a leadoff hitter. Desperately. Nobody fills the bill better than Kinsler. It could well be worth buying out his option year and adding another if that’s what it takes.
mattblaze13
Get Josh Harrison from the bucs. Contract not an issue for LA.
KIBM
if they didn’t trade Ronald Torreyes they wouldn’t of had this problem
dodgerfan711
Torreyes isnt any better then the options they currently have. Rob Segedin who they got for him hits leftys well so that trade was fine
frankiegxiii
They’ll get our hopes up, then announce we’re using kiké for the season, we’ll get to the nlcs and then the same thing will happen next season either with second base or another position
Rocketride
So they will have another successful season? Awesome.
tpad
This is hard because they should trade for dozier or forsythe but I just don’t think it will happen
Lexi Ronson
I’d like to see them trade for Forsythe, as he’d be cheap. I think they should get Kiermaier to play left too. Maybe get Forsythe and Kiermaier for Austin Barnes and Kiki Hernandez. The Rays need a catcher and love a Zobrist like Utility player.
Maybe even try to get Archer too. In that case, add Verdugo.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
This has to be a troll
Paclypse71
Trade Kershaw for Ozzie Albies.
Connorsoxfan
Troll? Hope so.
Reflect
Sign Joey bats at 3B and put Turner at 2B
davidcoonce74
Since Bautista hit his shoulder a couple seasons ago he can’t throw anymore.
davidcoonce74
*hurt*
mcdusty31
Delino DeShields Jr.
coolsiesmatt
How about De Leon for Javier Baez?
davidcoonce74
Cubs wouldn’t do that in a million years. Baez is pretty much untouchable.
dodgersfan559
Trade Wood and Ruf or Van Slyke for Ozuna. Sign Utley.
kbarr888
Baez would probably cost Urias, at least. Happ could play 2B…….not sure what the Cubs would want for him. The guy can definitely hit for power.
Marlins want a #2 for Ozuna. Wood doesn’t come close to that requirement. They could use Ruf to platoon with Bour, but you won’t get Ozuna without trading somebody WAY better than Wood.
Now…..if you wanted to trade for Dietrich, you could probably make that deal, and get some pop out of 2B (albeit sacrifice some defense)……without giving up a ton of talent.
floridapinstripes
Trade Alvarez/ Buehler for Starlin Castro.
dodgerfan711
There is the delousional package of the day
kbarr888
“pinstripes” must be a yankee fan in Florida……lol
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Thanks I needed a good laugh today.
CompanyAssassin
I feel like he’s overrated
patborders92
What about Troy Tulowitzki?
BlueSkyLA
It’s original, I’ll give you that much.
tugriverred
Brandon Phillips will be the Dodgers 2nd baseman before ST. He will accept a trade there . Unlike the Braves he knows LA will be in contention and unlikely to deal him in July causing him to move his family three times in a year . Reds will pay a large portion of his salary , as they were intending to do with Atlanta . Prospects returning to Cincinnati will be one decent prospect and a lottery ticket .
tad2b13
He shot down a trade to the contending Nats, so why would he go to LA just because they’ll contend? He won’t agree to any trade that does not include an extension. If LA is willing to do that, then you may have something, bu.t I don’t see it happening
Brixton
They could always go get Dee Gordon again, seems like Miami loves Dietrich, and all Miami wants is SP.
Wood, Stripling and Sborz for Gordon
dodgerfan711
The dodgers front office already didnt think Gordon was for real before the PED suspension. Cant imagine they would even consider him now
sam63
Trade for Brewers 2B Scooter Gennet
Chasssooo
Roll the dice until the July 31 trade deadline.
gecomakiha
