Quick Hits: Phillies, Rangers, Brewers, Tigers, Padres

A quick look around the majors as we wrap up the second day of 2017:
- The Rangers, Brewers and Tigers stand out as potential trade partners for the Phillies, observes Ryan Lawrence of Philly.com. In the cases of the Brewers and Tigers, Lawrence suggests the Phillies could put together a package to acquire an established corner outfielder in Ryan Braun or J.D. Martinez (Philly did inquire last month about Martinez, who’s entering a contract year). Texas, meanwhile, showed interest in Phillies starter Vince Velasquez last summer, leading Lawrence to wonder if the teams could strike a deal centering on the hard-throwing right-hander and power-hitting corner infield/outfield prospect Joey Gallo.
- Rangers president/general manager Jon Daniels doesn’t seem eager to try reliever Matt Bush as a starter, which is fine with the right-hander. “I’ve never started professionally. I feel great with where I’m at as a reliever right now,” Bush told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. “I feel like it’s the best place for me right now. I still have some building to do with my arm. My career is very young. I just want to continue to do what I did last year.” Bush, 30, recorded a 2.48 ERA, 8.9 K/9 and 2.04 BB/9 in 61 2/3 innings last year, making the ex-convict, former shortstop and 2004 No. 1 overall pick an unexpected success story.
- The Padres could go the trade route for a shortstop – they targeted Detroit’s Jose Iglesias and Texas’ Hanser Alberto at the Winter Meetings – but they’ve also considered signing a free agent, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. The open market isn’t exactly teeming with obvious solutions, unfortunately, but finding outside help is in order. As MLBTR’s Jeff Todd detailed earlier this week, the Padres’ Luis Sardinas-led shortstop group doesn’t inspire much confidence.
