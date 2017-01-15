Quick Hits: Quintana, White Sox, Sabathia, Harper, Grichuk

Interest remains strong in White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, writes CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine, who reports that teams have sweetened their trade proposals for the 27-year-old over the past week. While the Astros, Pirates and Yankees have been connected to Quintana more than anyone else this offseason, there are also other clubs in the mix, sources told Levine, who adds that the White Sox could strike a deal to move him soon. Chicago isn’t in any hurry to give up Quintana, but Levine expects it to happen prior to spring training.
Elsewhere around the majors…
- Yankees southpaw C.C. Sabathia will turn 37 in 2017, the last year of his contract, but retirement isn’t on his mind. Regarding the end of the long Yankee tenures of Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira last season, Sabathia told Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record, “If anything, it made me want to play as long as I can. As long as I’m healthy and feeling good, I want to play.’’ While Sabathia is no longer the front-line starter he was earlier in his career, he did bounce back last season from a couple subpar years in a row. In 179 2/3 innings, he logged a 3.91 ERA, 7.61 K/9, 3.26 BB/9 and 50.1 percent ground-ball rate. That impressed general manager Brian Cashman, who said, “It’s a big year for him. It’s his free-agent walk year. And I’ll sign up right now to get what we got out of him last year. He was very effective.’’ Cashman also stated that Sabathia’s “expectations and hopes are to pitch for another four or five years or something like that.”
- The Nationals and right fielder Bryce Harper avoided arbitration Friday when they agreed to a $13.625MM salary for 2017. That figure trumps MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz’s $9.3MM arbitration projection for Harper, leading Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com to wonder if it was a goodwill gesture on the Nationals’ part. Harper made $5MM last season, which was a bargain even during a down year for the 2015 National League MVP. By nearly tripling Harper’s salary, Zuckerman posits that the Nats may have been trying to make up for his cheap cost last year and perhaps improve their chances of extending the Scott Boras client before he hits free agency two winters from now. However, regardless of the club’s motivation, Zuckerman concedes that Harper’s 2017 salary probably won’t affect whether he’ll stay in D.C.
- Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk underwent left knee surgery to remove loose cartilage earlier this offseason, he told reporters – including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch – on Sunday (Twitter link). Grichuk added that he’s doing well after a month-plus recovery. The 25-year-old has now undergone surgeries in back-to-back offseasons, including a procedure to repair a sports hernia last winter. With the signing of big-money center fielder Dexter Fowler in free agency, Grichuk is in line for the everyday job in left next season (depth chart).
Comments
floridapinstripes
4-5 years for CC? While I was happily surprised with last year I don’t see anymore than 2 really. 3 maybe because there will be some team desperate enough for pitching .
Tiger_diesel92
I agree here. It’s been only one good year for and he thinks he play over 40? Ha…that
Bulky knee is going to be his issue and whoever going to give him a real shot at a rotation spot.
chesteraarthur
he said he wants to pitch for 4 or 5 more, not that he wants a 4 or 5 year contract. He can go year to year and maybe end up in a pen towards the end. Time will tell, but he has been effective enough to at least get invites
hoohaa
I can’t agree the White Sox are so urgent to move Quintana that they will lower the price to move him before spring training. After all they would have to fill his spot and with Sale gone and the starting pitching market weak holding him to the trade deadline gets you the best return and fills some seats for the first half. Without him who is gonna be keen to go watch the ChiSox?
Teufelshunde4
But it also limits the number of teams willing to bid on him… Sox shouldn’t take any deal just for sake of making a deal.. Wait and take best deal available..
chesteraarthur
“Chicago isn’t in any hurry”
astros_should_be_fortyfives
The article did not say anything about lowering their price, it actually said teams are sweetening the offers
angelsfan4life412
I believe the pirates are the best fit for Quintana
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I’m not sure about them being the best fit (Astros sorely need more pitching, too), but as a White Sox fan, I like their prospects more than the Yankees’ or Astros’ guys.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Astros are the best fit. And not just because I don’t want to pay the king’s ransom for JQ.
The Astros ARE one piece away. It makes sense to get him, no matter the price. Their chance to win it all is right here, right now.
The Pirates aren’t even close to that level.
They are at the “if every thing breaks right, we can get a wild card” level. And Quintana might not even beat out Cole to pitch in that game. And on top of that, they’d likely be pitching against Kershaw or Bumgarder or Syndergaard or Scherzer in that wild card game. I’d take any of them over Cole or Quintana.
It’s not worth selling the farm for a 0.5% chance to win.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
The NL is going to be tough, with the Nationals going all in, the Mets’ rotation hopefully being healthy, the Dodgers getting healthy, the Giants getting better, and, of course, the Cubs. I agree that the Pirates don’t have the firepower to go for it. Maybe if Cutch was at his MVP-level, but not anymore.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I really hope the Astros or Yankees get him.
I have no interest in seeing the Pirates trade Meadows or Bell. Even a deal built around Glasnow makes no sense (unless the Pirates smell bust like the Nats did with Giolito) because Glasnow’s ceiling is higher than Quintana’s. He could be the better pitcher a year from now. To add multiple top pieces to him….all for one arm that could need a TJ at any moment?
No thanks.
Rumors have the Pirates asking the Blue Jays for Vlad Jr. for Cutch. Flipping him for Quintana makes some sense, but even then I think I’d just add VGJr. to Newman and Bell and have a great infield to go with Polanco Marte and Meadows.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
You said it yourself: ceiling. Quintana is an established pitcher who has proven to be well above average at the MLB level. None of the prospects on the Pirates have proven that. I really doubt a deal gets done without the WS getting one of Glasnow, Meadows, or Bell. There’s no way they trade him for guys with lower ceilings because then they take on all the risk with no potential big payoff.
mikecws91
Lol Vlad Jr. is 17 years old. He’s nowhere near the timeline of any of those other players.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Newman is in AA. Meadows is in AAA. The rest I mentioned are under Pirates control for 5-6 more years. He’d fit just fine.
My contention is that the Pirates need to sell Cutch, Watson and Cole and reload for 2019 or so.
That is their best chance to build a championship team instead of a quasi-pretender, which is what they’d be even with Quintana.
chesteraarthur
Is Glasnow gonna all of a sudden develop pinpoint command? I agree that it doesn’t make a bunch of sense to give a bunch of stuff for Q, but come on with the Glasnow being better (especially anytime soon), dude has a bb/9 ~5.