Quick Hits: Romo, Pomeranz, Farm Systems, Saltalamacchia

The latest from around baseball…
- The Brewers had some interest in Sergio Romo prior to their signing of Neftali Feliz, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group. Milwaukee was known to be looking for relief pitching and landed both Feliz on a big league deal and Joba Chamberlain on a minors contract this week. The Brewers also made an offer to Romo’s former Giants teammate Santiago Casilla before they signed Feliz. Romo was known to have received interest from at least two non-Giants teams this offseason, though there hasn’t been much buzz overall about the veteran right-hander’s market.
- Drew Pomeranz told reporters (including Tim Britton of the Providence Journal) that he received a stem-cell injection in his left elbow after last season concluded. The southpaw said he felt some “minor elbow discomfort” last year but is now feeling healthy as he enters his pre-Spring Training preparations. Pomeranz’s health was a major source of controversy last season, as Padres GM A.J. Preller was issued a 30-day suspension for failing to disclose medical information about Pomeranz to the Red Sox before Boston acquired the lefty for top pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza.
- Speaking of Pomeranz, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham (Twitter link) and other reporters that the two sides are getting close to a deal to avoid an arbitration hearing. Pomeranz filed for a $5.7MM salary while the Sox countered with a $3.6MM offer.
- The Braves have the top farm system in baseball, ESPN’s Keith Law opines, as he ranks the minor league systems of all 30 teams in a three-part series for ESPN.com subscribers. The Yankees (#2 on Law’s list) and Padres (#3) also have strong cases for the top spot, though Law gives Atlanta the edge due to the Braves’ sheer volume of talented pitching prospects and position players in the middle of the field. Coming in at the bottom of the ranking are the Diamondbacks, who Law feels are “several drafts away from getting back into the middle of the pack” thanks to ill-advised trades, draft picks and international signings under the regime of former GM Dave Stewart.
- Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia is now being represented by ACES, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports (Twitter link). Jim Munsey, Saltalamacchia’s former agent, is leaving the business, so we could soon be hearing more about further representation switches from other Munsey Sports Management clients like Sean Burnett or Rafael Lopez. Check out MLBTR’s Agency Database for an extensive listing of representation information for more than 2,500 Major League and Minor League players. If you see any errors or omissions, please let us know via email: [email protected].
Comments
J. BOO
Probably should read Diamondbacks are “several top 5 Draft Picks away from middle of pack”
SashaBanksFan
The Angels aren’t last anymore! Progress!
rols1026
That could be due more to the Marlins and Dbacks being inept than the Angels actaully improving.
stl_cards16
Angels actually had a nice draft last year. Well see if they keep the players.
sidewinder11
DBacks could have the best farm system in baseball in a hurry if they decided to trade Goldschmidt, Pollock, Peralta, Lamb, Corbin and others. That’ll never happen though, at least not until the new front office has a chance to see this team play together and assess what they have
formerlyz
I used to have an ESPN subscription, but don’t currently. Anyone willing/able to pass along what was said by Law about the Marlins system? I’m obviously assuming they’re in the bottom 2 or 3. I’m just curious how he describes it, and if there is at least any positives right now, outside of Garrett, Peters, Anderson, and Edward Cabrera
mcdusty31
Their farm system does not draw rave reviews