Ramiro Pena To Play For Japan’s Hiroshima Carp

Former Giants infielder Ramiro Pena will play next season with Japan’s Hiroshima Carp, according to a tweet from Bambino Sedano retweeted by Pena himself. Pena is represented by MVP Sports Group.

At last check, Pena was close to agreeing to a minor league deal that would keep him in the Giants organization, but it appears that deal is no more, if it was consummated in the first place. He is not listed among the Giants’ non-roster invitees, and his MLB.com page does not list a transaction connecting him to the Giants since he elected free agency in October.

The 31-year-old Pena collected 91 plate appearances in the big leagues in 2016 and hit well, but he spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he slashed .296/.361/.431 in 245 plate appearances while playing both middle-infield positions. He’s now appeared in parts of seven big-league seasons, batting .252/.293/.343 while splitting his time between shortstop, second and third. He’s proven to be a useful and versatile defender, but his modest offensive abilities have limited his impact at the big-league level.