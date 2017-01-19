Rangers Designate Brady Dragmire

The Rangers have designated righty Brady Dragmire for assignment, the team announced. His roster spot was needed for the team’s signing of Tyson Ross.
Dragmire, 23, has already been designated once by Texas this winter — and several other times by other organizations. Now, he’ll likely continue his tour of the majors via the waiver wire, unless the Rangers can sneak him through.
As we’ve noted on each of those prior occasions, Dragmire hasn’t yet sniffed the big leagues and worked to only a 4.38 ERA over his 72 Double-A frames in 2016. Despite pedestrian K/BB numbers (5.1 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9), he also carried a 63.6 percent groundball rate that has obviously intrigued quite a few teams.
Comments
GareBear
It was only a matter of time
Eric
That poor man
ronnsnow
There it is.
terry
Just knew he’d be the one.
Gunnerson
FINALLY
ronnsnow
Dragmire does not get rave reviews on a 40 man roster but he does get rave reviews in DFA limbo
gozurman1
Bucs have any open spots at the moment?? Anyone else less valuable on the 40 man? Dragmire, take 3 is just begging to happen!
No Soup For Yu!
Something really needs to be done about this. My idea is that once a player has been designated twice within the same month and placed on waivers, any claiming team will be unable to designate that player for at least 30 days. This would at least keep these types of players from being designated every time a team makes a new addition and would deter teams from claiming him unless they really wanted him rather than to just temporarily fill roster space. This happens a few times every year and it probably doesn’t feel good being one of these players.