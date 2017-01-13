Rangers To Sign Tyson Ross

The Rangers have agreed with free-agent starter Tyson Ross, as Jeff Wade of 105.3 The FAN in Dallas/Fort Worth first reported. Ross’ contract is a one-year deal, per MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan (Twitter link). Salary terms are not yet reported.
[Related: Updated Texas Rangers Depth Chart]
Ross is set to turn 30 in April and is coming off a season in which shoulder troubles limited him to one lone appearance — that which he made on Opening Day. Ross attempted to rehab the injury all season without success, ultimately undergoing surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome.
The Padres, not wishing to pay him a repeat of last year’s $9.6MM salary, non-tendered Ross last month. Nearly two-third of the league showed some level of interest in Ross as a free agent, but in recent weeks it’s been reported that the Rangers and Cubd were his two likeliest landing spots, with the Nats also floating on the periphery of his market.
Because of the aforementioned TOS surgery, Ross isn’t a lock to be ready for Opening Day. Durability concerns have long accompanied Ross, but prior to the 2016 season he’d been a largely healthy and effective starter atop the San Diego rotation. From 2013-15, Ross tossed 516 2/3 innings for the Padres, logging to a 3.07 earned run average with 9.2 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9 to go along with a superlative 58.2 percent ground-ball rate.
That level of upside is what led to the widespread interest in Ross and is what will likely lead the Rangers to plug him directly into their rotation once he’s healthy enough to take the hill. As it stands, A.J. Griffin is slotted in as the Rangers’ fifth starter behind Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and fellow offseason signee Andrew Cashner. However, Griffin tossed 119 innings with a 5.07 ERA last year and seems the likeliest to be ousted from the starting five once Ross completes his rehab. (Alternatively, the Rangers could deploy a six-man unit as a means of keeping everyone in the rotation healthy, though that’s simply speculation.)
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Rbiguy35
Called it
Ezlove
Nice pickup
AidanVega123
Well what do you know, Jeff “Skin” Wade was right
partyatnapolis
if he can come back healthy, solid pickup for the rangers
Pads Fans
Ross will probably be back in June sometime. From what articles in the SD UT said, he will start his throwing regimen in spring training so he should be game ready in May and need a month in the minors to build up stamina and then be available when the Rangers need him most down the stretch. Good signing by the Rangers. Anyone know how much?
RyanR
Nice!
CubsFanForLife
Damn, was hoping the Cubs would have landed him.
Red Ivy
Gotta grab Travis wood now
start_wearing_purple
Wow, 2 minutes between posts about him nearing a decision and him making a decision.
Excellent move by the Rangers.
DeadliestCatch
How far is Ross along is his rehab? Cause at a one year deal this could be a waste if he hits setbacks like he did with the Padres.
Could be a 1 year 9 mill deal with a team option for 3 mill if he’s injured and 8 mill if he pitches x amount or something. Plus incentive laden.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I thought the Rangers might (might) be the one team that could knock off the Cubs last year.
If they get Napoli or Trumbo, I might pick them to come out of the AL again this year.
Steven
This move, coupled with the Rangers picking up a Napoli or Trumbo might push the Astros to go all in on Quintana
The AL west will be a tight race this year
forwhomjoshbelltolls
That would be great for both baseball, to have a Texas rivalry pennant race, and me, because I don’t want the Pirates to overpay for Quintana.
Go get him, Luhnow.
JDGoat
Trumbo and Napoli aren’t guys who can make or break their season. That will come down to how much they regress after being pretty lucky last year in tight ball games. Yes it was luck, not being able to get it done in “crunch time”. Having dervish for a whole year will help though
Steven
Cubs wanted Ross pretty badly
Curious to see if this move pushes the market for Quintana a bit?
davidcoonce74
I’ll bet he pitches around 60 innings this year. That’s a tough surgery to recover from and it’s just a really bad delivery. As a Padre fan I loved the guy but I think there’s not much to hope on at this point.
muggs
Cubs are crushed they lost out on this one. They’ll now turn aggressive in making a trade. They’re assured to add another starter and a solid lefty for the pen–that lefty might come as Logan or Blevins. But the starter will come from another team… who?
Steven
Sox should be open to listening to Cubs offers on Quintana
A Jimenez + Happ + Candelario + Cease package could start the conversation
muggs
Cubs and Sox match up perfectly together for a Quintana trade, on paper. Quintana is everything the Cubs could hope for in their search for another starter; and the Cubs have the prospects they want, and can afford to lose them.
All except… Hahn will not deal with the Northside and send anyone to the Cubs…
Unfortunate for all…
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I keep hearing how the Cubs need a 5th starter.
And I keep hearing how it’s odd that no one has signed Jason Hammel.
But, I never hear anyone saying it’s odd that the Cubs don’t sign him since they need a 5th starter.
Why?
Steven
Cubs don’t want to sign a 34 year old Hammel to a multiyear deal. He is not likely to get any better and is at the age where pitchers tend to decline quickly
muggs
Cubs declined his option, don’t want to guarantee him the money, years, or rotation promise that he wants, and he’s not very interested in going back, himself. He’s not the pitcher the Cubs want and they question his consistency and upside