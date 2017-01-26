Rays Looking To Add A Bat After Trading Forsythe

The Rays are looking at adding a bat after trading Logan Forsythe, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports tweets, but they aren’t locked in to another second baseman. Tampa Bay is said also to be considering first base and DH candidates.
A right-handed bat would be preferred, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times suggests on Twitter. The Rays have apparently cast a few lines in the water, with top remaining free-agent slugger Mike Napoli among the players being contacted. He might be too expensive, though the Rays did move $7MM off of their 2017 payroll in dealing Forsythe.
Presumably, Tampa Bay will also at least give consideration to Chris Carter, who’s perhaps the next-best power-hitting righty still available. Whether or not there’s any possibility of a trade remains unknown. Other defensively limited bats on the market include Mark Reynolds and Billy Butler, with Aaron Hill arguably representing the most appealing remaining right-handed-hitting player with substantial experience at second base.
Clearly, there’s some flexibility here for the Rays given their remaining roster alignment. Brad Miller is currently penciled in at first, but has ample experience playing up the middle and could step into the mix there. Tim Beckham and Nick Franklin are also options.
Comments
alexgordonbeckham
Napoli or Carter end up here. They probably haven’t signed Carter yet due to waiting for the price of Napoli to come down.
busmannyc
how about trading for Jay Bruce. I’m sure the Mets would eat up a portion of that contract just to get him off the team.
kiermaier
The Rays need a right handed hitter why would they want Bruce?
acm14
And they also have a surplus of outfielders
Mets1234
Mets Trade Bruce eat a portion of the contract maybe include a prospect or 2 and receive Alex Colome in return
sandy kazmir
Alex Colome is one of the most valuable relievers in the game. This is hilarious.
clintwolfron
They should trade De Leon for Brian Dozier
Lol dodgers
Phantomofdb
That would be a pretty funny plot twist if the Rays packaged De Leon with a name or two (Faria/Guerrieri…. I would assume Honeywell is off limits) and traded for Dozier.
Phantomofdb
It would effectively be Forsythe + a good minor league pitcher (or two) for Dozier. Upgrading by adding one prospect. That actually doesn’t even seem terribly far fetched, in a vacuum.
gogoblue
If the Twins would have accepted one-on-one deal, Dozier instead of Forsythe would have been a Dodger by now. If the Rays want Dozier, then they would have to add another good prospect along with DeLeon to get it done.
brushbackmlb
Avi Garcia or Melky Cabrera (if the White Sox eat some of the salary) would be interesting. I’d love to see Avi down there. He’s still a guy with skill who might benefit from a fresh start somewhere.
TheBoatmen
I have said this a few times about the Jays should trade for somebody like Avi. They have had good luck breaking out studs like EE and Bats. I think Avi could to.
therealryan
I’m expecting Chris Carter to be signed soon. A 1/$6.5 million with an $8mm option or $500k buyout.
raysdaze
At this point, don’t see Carter getting much more than 1yr/5mm…
Just Another Fan
I wouldn’t be so certain, just because MILW didn’t want to pay him 8 mill in 2017 doesn’t mean another team will, he could wait til ST injuries happen and teams get desperate.
acm14
If another team was willing to pay his projected arb salary MIL would have traded him for a nothing prospect. His contract will be less than 8 mill for sure
acm14
No need for an option, he will still be in arbitration next year
Just Another Fan
And thus, the official courtship of Napoli begins! This is so cute seriously you guys!!!
Phillies2017
I know he’s lefty, but Utley seems like a fit. Inexpensive, second base, solid power, leader and theres a solid Philadelphian presence living in Tampa.
I could see Utley and either Reynolds or Carter each on 1-year deals. Carter is under team control through 2018 via arbitration if I”m not mistaken.
gogoblue
Utley is 38, and he is Southern California native. There is almost no way he would move to east coast team like Rays at this stage of his career unless it is World Series contender, for which the Rays are not. Utley is more likely to sign with Padres than the Rays, lol.
lovethegame27
CJ Cron from the Angels maybe…who pitcher can we get from Rays??
lovethegame27
What**