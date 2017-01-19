Reds Designate Steve Selsky For Assignment

The Reds have designated outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the acquisitions of right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice from the Marlins as part of today’s Dan Straily trade, tweets Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Selsky, 27, made his Major League debut with the 2016 Reds and picked up 54 plate appearances in 24 games, batting an impressive .314/.340/.471 with a pair of home runs along the way. Selsky’s pop has been a bit more limited in a larger sample of work at Triple-A, however, as the former 33rd-rounder has compiled a .283/.369/.425 batting line in 191 games with Cincinnati’s affiliate in Louisville.

The right-handed-hitting Selsky has never rated among Cincinnati’s top-ranked prospects, but he has a history of producing strong batting average and on-base percentage marks in his minor league career. Since being drafted back in 2011, Selsky is a .295/.379/.459 hitter. He has more than 1000 minor league innings of experience in both outfield corners and at first base, in addition to some brief work in center field (136 total innings).