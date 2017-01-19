Reds Designate Steve Selsky For Assignment

The Reds have designated outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the acquisitions of right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice from the Marlins as part of today’s Dan Straily trade, tweets Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Selsky, 27, made his Major League debut with the 2016 Reds and picked up 54 plate appearances in 24 games, batting an impressive .314/.340/.471 with a pair of home runs along the way. Selsky’s pop has been a bit more limited in a larger sample of work at Triple-A, however, as the former 33rd-rounder has compiled a .283/.369/.425 batting line in 191 games with Cincinnati’s affiliate in Louisville.
The right-handed-hitting Selsky has never rated among Cincinnati’s top-ranked prospects, but he has a history of producing strong batting average and on-base percentage marks in his minor league career. Since being drafted back in 2011, Selsky is a .295/.379/.459 hitter. He has more than 1000 minor league innings of experience in both outfield corners and at first base, in addition to some brief work in center field (136 total innings).
Comments
kc38
What a joke of a franchise. Cut a guy like this on a rebuilding team
Red_Line_9
They just removed him from the 40 man is all. Might be doing him a favor in the end…might be a move to create a minor deal as well.
kc38
Ok doing him a favor not themselves? They should wanna be better and his numbers reflect he could make a team better. They are clueless
bosox90
Truly curious, who should they have removed from the 40-man instead?
Turtle
Who would you have removed from the 40-man roster? Maybe Arismendy Alcantara or Richie Shaffer.
kc38
Shaffer by far. Has no ability to hit major league pitching. I watched him all year. Almost falls down on every swing. Ball could bounce in the grass and he would swing so hard he’s looking at the 4th deck down the 3rd base line
redsfanman
I think learning a little more about Selsky would change your opinion of his greatness.
redsfanman
How would Selsky make a team better? He’s a defensively limited 1b/corner outfielder with no power or baserunning value. His .314 average for the Reds looks flashy, but it comes with a totally unsustainable .519 BIBIP – total small sample size fluke.
Best case scenario Selsky is a ~.270 hitting pinch hitter with an OBP around ~.350… again, with no power or baserunning value. His age does him no favors.
I suspect Selsky will clear waivers, and I’m surprised he made it on the 40 man roster this long. I thought it’d come down to Selsky and LHP Wandy Peralta.
I’d definitely stick with younger RIchie Shaffer over Selsky, especially after the success of Adam Duvall. And versatile Arismendy Alcantara is an easy decision to leave on the roster – he has far more upside than Selsky.