Reds To Sign Louis Coleman

The Reds have agreed to a minor-league deal with righty Louis Coleman, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link). Details of the arrangement remain unreported.
Coleman, 30, tossed 48 frames last year for the Dodgers, working to a 4.69 ERA with 8.4 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9. Despite the unfavorable results, he did at least return to health after an injury-ravaged 2015 season that represented the conclusion of his run with the Royals.
There are some reasons for Cincinnati to hope it can find a serviceable arm on a meager commitment. Coleman ran up a 2.69 ERA across 140 1/3 innings between 2011 and 2013, so he has a track record of success. And he still managed a useful 12.4% swinging-strike rate last year.
Though he isn’t a hard thrower, Coleman has consistently generated swings and misses with his oft-utilized slider. He relied on that offspeed offering on nearly three of five deliveries to the plate in 2016, which perhaps helps to explain why he ended up in the zone on just 39.7% of his pitches.
The Reds will likely allow Coleman to battle for a pen spot this spring. Cinci already signed Drew Storen to a modest pact, and could still look to add to a relief corps that was terrible in 2016 but figures to be better in the season to come.
Phillies2017
Would rather see Chacin get a shot. Kid could be a stud
Bub27
Diamond in the rough
bobbymac7
This should be the kind of guy the Jays are targeting. Thanks Shapiro.
redsfanman
Good minor league signing. I’d call him a long shot to make the team, but a welcome addition.
The Reds currently have 6 locks (Iglesias, Lorenzen, Storen, Cingrani, Wood, Diaz) for a 7 man bullpen (plus Adleman and top starting pitching prospects like Stephenson and Reed), and knowing their luck they won’t all stay healthy. I think they’ll still sign another veteran reliever to a major league deal before spring training, like they did with Drew Storen, but Coleman offers a safe fringe major leaguer backup option if they need one. You know, to prevent a repeat of the nightmare situation that struck the Reds last April.
Coleman will also have to compete with a bunch of the younger prospects/minor league invitees in spring training.
jcraft21
Diaz a lock??
redsfanman
Yes. Jumbo Diaz made it this far, beat the odds. They tendered him a contract and have DFA’d several pitchers… who weren’t him. I doubt they kept with him so long only to dump him in January or February, or in spring training.
Diaz’s 3.14 ERA, albeit unsupported by FIP, was the third best by Reds relievers after Iglesias and Lorenzen. His ERA started sky high but steadily lowered throughout the season.
Diaz had an ugly April and May (6 HR in 14 IPs!) that set the tone for his season, but he quietly pitched well after returning from his demotion to AAA Louisville (2.17 ERA, 2 HR in 29 IP with 30 Ks).
If the Reds disliked him as much as the fans, or found him expendable, I think they would’ve tried to resign him to a minor league deal. But, they’ve kept with him. He still throws in the upper 90’s.
redsfanman
As I said, after naming Jumbo Diaz a lock, that’s 6 guys in a 7 man bullpen. The Reds still need to add another reliever before Jumbo’s spot becomes the most up-for-grabs one in the bullpen.
If spring training started today Louis Coleman is competing with other long shots (Adleman, Astin, Chacin, Peralta, Routt, Mitchell, Luetge, Wooten) to be Jumbo’s teammate, not his replacement, in my opinion.
Just how it is… if Jumbo isn’t a lock, it’ll take a couple of spring surprises, and a free agent signing, and all the relievers ahead of him staying healthy.
mack22
He was terrible last year for the Dodgers, glad he’s not coming back