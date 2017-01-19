Marlins Nearing Deal To Acquire Dan Straily

The Marlins are nearing a deal that would net them right-hander Dan Straily from the Reds in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Luis Castillo and Austin Brice in addition to a third minor leaguer, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter).

If completed, the trade will represent a significant flip for the Reds, who acquired Straily free of cost when they claimed him off waivers from the Padres last spring. Cincinnati subsequently enjoyed a season in which Straily, who had bounced around the league following a promising 2012-13 debut with the A’s, logged 191 1/3 innings with a 3.76 ERA, 76 K/9, 3.4 BB/9 and a 32 percent ground-ball rate and reestablished himself as a Major League rotation piece.

The 28-year-old Straily finished out the year with two years, 126 days of Major League service time, meaning he fell just shy of Super Two designation. He’ll earn scarcely more than the league minimum this coming season and can be controlled by Miami for another four years in arbitration.