Reliever Notes: Casilla, Betances, Nationals, Luhnow, Twins

Here’s the latest bullpen buzz from around the game…
- Before signing with the Athletics, Santiago Casilla told reporters (including Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle) that he also received an offer from the Brewers. Earlier this week, Milwaukee went in another direction for its closing vacancy by signing Neftali Feliz to a one-year contract.
- The Yankees discussed a multi-year deal with Dellin Betances, GM Brian Cashman tells Dan Martin of the New York Post. The two sides didn’t reach an agreement prior to the arbitration deadline, however, and thus they will go to an arbitration hearing to determine Betances’ 2017 salary. “Based on all of our discussions, it was clear our different perspectives were at such a wide bridge, that we’ll go out and basically have a polite discussion about market value and history of where the marketplace sits versus attempts for a new market creation,” Cashman said. The Yankees filed for $3MM while Betances filed for $5MM in his first year of arbitration eligibility, a number the reliever feels is justified, he told the Post’s George A. King III. “What I’ve done for the first three years for the team, we’re asking for a fair number and I just want to be treated fairly. That’s all I ask, to be honest with you,” Betances said.
- Lack of depth may be a bigger bullpen issue for the Nationals than their lack of an experienced closer, MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman writes. The Nats have been rather quiet as of late but Zuckerman notes that the club has “been looking at available relievers for weeks now,” as well as possible bench options.
- The Astros are still monitoring the market for left-handed relievers, though GM Jeff Luhnow tells reporters (including Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle) that “at this point I’m not sure that anything’s going to get done there.” Tony Sipp is the only southpaw in Houston’s bullpen right now, while inexperienced options Kevin Chapman, Ashur Tolliver and Reymin Guduan are also on the 40-man roster.
- The Twins bullpen “still needs some work,” Paul Molitor tells MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, as the manager says the team is continuing to look for possible upgrades.
JD396
The Twins bullpen still needs work… one of the most reusable lines in all of baseball
TJECK109
Pittsburgh is loaded with LH relievers they could send Houston
altuve2017mvp
Ok we will give u two minor leaguers that will never go past AA for ur best arm. Throw in AM and we will give u a third arm that might hold down ur AAA rotation.
mike156
The Betances thing is interesting. Because of the way arbitration works, by re-signing Chapman, even to the incredibly expensive deal, they reduce their exposure to Betances arbitration awards–he’s not going to be getting many of the saves.
Eck
Robertson’s 2011 season, he was coming off a 1.08ERA + 4.0 bWAR year and finished #11 in the CY Young race. His first time arbitration eligible, he received 1.6M. Betances really thinks he is that much better? He has never had a season with a WAR over 3.7. His ERA is trending in the wrong direction. He better sign that multi year deal while he still is a top notch reliever. He might not be for too much longer.
Priggs89
No, he probably doesn’t think he is that much better. But he (or his agent) probably realizes how much different the market for relievers is now compared to 5 years ago…
