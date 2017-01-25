Rockies Close To Deal With Greg Holland

The Rockies are “making a big push” to sign free-agent righty Greg Holland and are believed to be close to a deal, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (via Twitter). Colorado has long said to be interested in Holland, who has reportedly been seeking a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first season of the contract. Holland is represented by the Boras Corporation.
The 31-year-old Holland missed all of the 2016 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery that was performed late in the 2015 campaign. Prior to that operation, however, he was one of the game’s top relievers and a key factor in the Royals’ return to prominence. From 2011-14, Holland tossed 256 1/3 innings of 1.86 ERA ball with 12.6 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9 with a 44.4 percent ground-ball rate. Holland racked up 113 saves in that time and anchored the Royals’ bullpen in the 2014 postseason, throwing 15 innings and allowing one run with a 15-to-5 K/BB ratio.
A year later, when the Royals won the World Series, Holland watched from the dugout following his operation. He’d pitched to a 3.83 ERA with 9.9 K/9 and 5.2 BB/9 in 44 2/3 innings prior to going under the knife. Incredibly, at the time Holland’s injury was reported to the public, manager Ned Yost suggested that Holland had unknowingly suffered a tear of some degree in his UCL back in Aug. 2014, which would mean he pitched the entire 2015 campaign with a tear in the elbow. The Royals reportedly recommended medical examination on numerous occasions, though Holland declined. Presumably, the tear was minimal in nature at first, but it progressed to the point where it was termed a “significant” tear by the tail end of the 2015 season.
If completed, a Holland deal would be yet another step in what’s been an active offseason for the Rockies. Colorado has clearly been operating in a win-now capacity, as evidenced by the team’s signing of Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70MM contract (which cost them the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft) and the addition of lefty Mike Dunn on a three-year, $19MM deal.
With the Rockies, Holland would likely be the favorite to pitch the ninth inning, though he’ll presumably have to prove healthy and effective enough to push past incumbent candidate Adam Ottavino. That duo and the newly signed Dunn will pair with holdovers Jake McGee, Jason Motte and Chad Qualls to comprise the relief corps for first-year Rockies manager Bud Black. Also in the mix for ’pen jobs in Denver will be lefty Chris Rusin and right-handers Jordan Lyles, Carlos Estevez and Miguel Castro.
cplovespie
Possible Big move
jramey1
Thank god and not just because of Holland. The move almost SURELY put Qualls on designated for assignment. PLEASE
a1544
Best of luck making your come back there
seamaholic
Major league teams are aware of park factors.
redsfanman
Why would anybody choose to pitch in Colorado?
EDIT: Silly question – MONEY
antonio bananas
because he needs a pillow year to rebuild his value, beggars cant be choosers.
plus, most GMs are smart enough to adjust. they’ll look at LD%, K%, BB%, exit velo, etc before they look at era or saves
redsfanman
But he’s also been pursued by the Nationals (contender), the Reds (rebuilding team with open closer position), and pretty much every other team out there.
Things like LD, K, and exit velocity will likely be worse in thin air where pitches don’t move like they do elsewhere. Rebuilding value in the most hostile of environments is… illogical… even if other teams can ‘adjust’ the numbers.
Yeah, beggars can’t be choosers, but the expressed interest of nearly every team in baseball sure doesn’t make him look like a ‘beggar’, he has a choice. And out of all of them he’s seemingly choosing the Rockies, where pitchers go to end their careers, not to rebuild them.
theruns
Good luck with that “pillow year” in Coors.
More like a “bed of nails” year.
“I know my numbers look bad, but check my road splits” said no high priced free agent ever.
jramey1
You are hilarious should do stand up…. hurling tomatoes hurt
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Maybe because if he succeeds in Colorado he can succeed anywhere,
That and maybe since he is represented by Boras, the Rockies will get a two for one deal and sign Wieters as well.
takeyourbase
Have not seen any numbers but…… money talks? My guess is they are the only ones to meet his demands. Guess we’ll see if it goes through.
jramey1
Same reason they would want to pitch in cincy… especially post Rose era yal suck
the__edwards
Not sure Denver is where I would choose to illustrate my health or ability.
Rbiguy35
Best of luck to him but is that really the best place to make a comeback?
bleacherbum
2017 Sleeper team.
a1544
Oh yeah who’s gonna pitch, Gray and Anderson every other day?
rols1026
Hoffman, Chatwood, Bettis, Marquez…
seamaholic
Rockies are loaded with young starting talent. For the first time in ages, that’s not their problem.
bleacherbum
Bettis is solid
bleacherbum
So is Chatwood and Lyles
chesteraarthur
Giving him 2 years with an opt out would be a very rockies move
jlivers77
Come back to KC for Yordano. #RIPAce
biasisrelitive
Rockies are finally going for it this could be interesting or diamondbacks 2.0
hojostache
I’d love for them to trade away top tier talent for a mid to back rotation starter! Shelby v2.0.
dodgerfan711
Holland, reviving your career in Colorado is for hitters, you have it backwards
chucky25
Not a Rockies fan,but I do like what they’re putting together,still would have been nice to see what Trumbo could have done in that park
Joseph Anderson
Should be an interesting year for him. That slider will be a lot more hitable now…