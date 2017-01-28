Rockies Designate Eddie Butler For Assignment By Mark Polishuk | January 28, 2017 at 9:43am CDT The Rockies have designated right-hander Eddie Butler for assignment, the team announced. The move creates roster space for Greg Holland, whose signing became official today.
Comments
evil_empire_
maybe yankees can jump on this one.
seamaholic
Wow, Interesting. This dude was a fantastic prospect not too long ago. Change of scenery? Or maybe he’s broken. Out of options so would have to be a rebuliding team.
chicitysox23
White Sox need to pick this guy up. Flames out no big deal. See what Coop can do with him.