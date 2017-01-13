Rockies, Nolan Arenado Agree To Two-Year Deal

The Rockies and third baseman Nolan Arenado have agreed to a two-year deal that comes with a guaranteed $29.5MM, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman (Twitter links). ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that Arenado will earn $11.75MM in 2017 and $17.75MM in 2018. Arenado will be arbitration-eligible one final time after this two-year deal is up, and he can become a free agent after the 2019 season.
vtadave
Interesting. I wonder what MLBTR would project his 2019 arbitration salary at assuming he doesn’t sign an extension of course and keeps putting up the numbers he’s put up the last couple years. $23 million?
halosfan4ever27
Wow. I wonder why arenado wants to be with the rockies. He always seems frustrated with his team and could get more money with a contending team.
RockHard
Uh, maybe because he doesn’t have close to enough device time to become a free agent and choose where he wants to play..
RockHard
*service
Red_Line_9
He doesn’t have much choice he’s a ways from free agency. Has he made statements to this effect? Tulo was the only one I was aware of.
jorleeduf
The Rockies could easily be a contender this season, all they need is some better pitching, they have 2 of the best outfielders in the game. 2 of the best hitting infielders in the game including the best 3rd baseman in the game, with another great outfielder on the bench, AND two of the best hitting rookies in the game.
Red_Line_9
History of the Rockies. If they can get league average pitching they can almost always have a shot. Ubaldo Jimenez and Jeff Francis got it done for them….but typically they just cough it up.
chesteraarthur
The Rockies could easily be a contender this season, all they need is some better pitching,
– yes they could, but getting better pitching is easier said than done, especially in colorado
they have 2 of the best outfielders in the game
– Who are these two outfielders?
.2 of the best hitting infielders in the game
-Who are these infielders?
including the best 3rd baseman in the game
-No. Bryant, Donaldson, Seager, Machado,and Beltre were all better last year.
, with another great outfielder on the bench, AND two of the best hitting rookies in the game
-Again who and who?
Other than all of those things that are incorrect, good point!
Get in the Hawper
The Rox some great position players, you’re purposely not giving them any kind of credit to create a stir.
chesteraarthur
Um, go look at stats that are adjusted for park, like wRC+, they are none of the things that he said.
ofs – 9 and 32
ifs – DJL 6th in 2nd base and Arenado is 7th for 3b. I guess Story is 5th for ss, but he didn’t play enough to qualify.
Mo Vaughn
Actually Arenado was better than all 5 of those guys, compare stats bud.
Red_Line_9
I think you took the comments without reading any hyperbole into them. The Rockies do have a solid offense, but improving the pitching is for sure easier said than done.
jbaker3170
Since your ignorance is showing through with such an asinine statement, let’s play along:
1. Blackmon and Gonzalez
2. Arenado and Lemahiue
So there, that answers your questions. You’re welcome
dodgerfan711
Rockies will be no better until they get starting pitching. Desmond and dunn doesent do anything to make them a contender.
John Murray
If you don’t understand the business of baseball, don’t bother posting until the season starts. He’s under the control of the Rockies one way or the other until after the 2019 season and they’ve signed him to give both player and team cost certainty for each of the next two seasons.
strostro
He gets very rave reviews at 3B
NonDelusional SoxFan
Trying too hard.