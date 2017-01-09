Rockies To Sign Alexi Amarista

JANUARY 9: Amarista will receive a $1.25MM guarantee in the deal, Heyman tweets. That includes a $1.1MM salary for the coming season as well as a $150K buyout on the 2018 option, which is valued at $2.5MM.
DECEMBER 26: The Rockies have agreed to a one-year major league contract with utilityman Alexi Amarista, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports (via Twitter). The deal also contains a club option for another season in 2018.
Amarista, 27, has never provided much at the plate over his six MLB seasons with the Angels and Padres, though he adds some versatile depth to the Rockies bench. The majority of Amarista’s 398 career starts have some at shortstop, though he has also seen quite a bit of action as a center fielder and second baseman and some time at third base and in both corner outfield slots. The Rockies have a much-publicized glut of outfielders though relatively little infield depth, and Amarista can be a backup all across the diamond. New Rockies manager Bud Black knows Amarista quite well, as Black previously managed Amarista in San Diego from 2012-15.
The Padres non-tendered Amarista earlier this month following a season that saw the 27-year-old hit .257/.295/.271 over 150 PA. Amarista was projected by MLBTR to earn $1.6MM in his third and final year of arbitration.
Comments
petersdylan36
Good for him, always played his heart out and he loved the game.
jonnyblah
Yeah, a fun guy to root for. I wish him the best.
Red_Line_9
Absolutely the smallest person Ive ever seen on a baseball field…whatever height they list him at is wrong. He and my wife were on the field one day…and she’s 5’3…and they matched up height-wise….yeah he’s fun to watch…had good bat speed.
MB923
Was your wife wearing high heels or something ? B-Ref says he’s 5’6. Could have sworn Altuve was the shortest active player at 5’5.
SD Speak For Myself
Buddy Black knows Lexi well and knows he is a reliable utility player. Rockies will compete in that division. Lexi picking to play for Buddy again…good testimony for Buddy. AJ is insecure…made a bad decision to replace Buddy at that point in the season and replace him with a buffoon….when he had doc Roberts on the bench.
Injediwetrust
Are you sure it was AJ decision to make? As for Doc, if the franchise has decided to move on from Buddy Black you aren’t going to hire someone cut from the same mold.
The one sure thing we will see is what Buddy Black does with talent.
davidcoonce74
Wow. Good luck to the Rockies. Amarista can’t hit at all and his fielding is pretty brutal too. I agree that he tries hard and all but there’s really nothing there. Odd move. There’s probably twenty minor leaguers better than him.
TheWestCoastRyan
A lot of Padre fans aren’t going to like this but in reality Amarista just isn’t that good.
rols1026
You don’t say!
padreforlife
He’s fine as utility guy not everyday player
Rockies will be good.
amendoza1539
As a Padres fan, I say good riddance… he was streaky at best. Maybe they can take Brett Wallace too!
Injediwetrust
I like that and agree.
stymeedone
News Flash: At the presser to announce the signing, Rockies management stated that Amarista will be platooning with Ian Desmond at 1B. It doesn’t matter that he really has no experience at the position, since Ian doesn’t either, Bud Black stated. I’ve seen Moneyball, and if Billy Beane thinks 1B is extremely easy to learn, it must be so.
DeadliestCatch
How he still has a job in this league in beyond me. Preller should be thanked for finally ending amaristas tenure in san diego.
bitterpadresfan
Good pick up for the Rockies. Always liked watching him play. Hopefully this doesn’t mean another year of Adam Rosales on the Padres.
baseball0021
Adam Rosales actually had a sneaky solid year this year
TheWestCoastRyan
Adam Rosales had an .814 OPS for the Padres in 2016. That’s higher than our so-called All Star Wil Myers while playing more premium positions. Do you also not want another year of Wil Myers on the Padres then?
bitterpadresfan
He ran in to some home meaningless runs but he also struck out a ton and had a terrible approach in the majority of his at bats. It seemed like every time he came up with guys on base he would just close his eyes and swing at anything. His stats did end up okay though. You would have to actually watch some games to see it.
TheWestCoastRyan
I watched a ton of games and Adam Rosales was one of our best hitters in 2016 with the stats to back it up. I am tired of idiots like you always bashing him when in reality he was one of the few brights spots on the 2016 Padres.
Pads Fans
He had 214 AB and his career numbers are abysmal with a .665 OPS, .636 before last year. Are you really trying to say that he is a better player than Wil Myers? If you are that will set a new low for you.
TheWestCoastRyan
He certainly hit better than Myers in 2016 and he certainly doesn’t deserve to be used as the official Padres whipping boy on all these forums.
Still not nearly as low as your constant crying about Derek Norris
Pads Fans
Good luck to Little Ninja in Colorado. He always gave his all in San Diego.
amendoza1539
True, he did give it his all, but at 5’7″ and 150lbs, there wasn’t ever much to give… which is why he was never really very good.
Red_Line_9
I commented above….but 5’7 is generous.
amendoza1539
Yeah, Wikipedia has him at 5’7″, not that I listen to Wikipedia often, but 5’4″ is probably more realistic. Saw him at Spring Training a few years in a row and he is definitely not close to 5’7″
Red_Line_9
He was on the field with my wife a couple years ago….shes 5’3 1/2…and they were close enough to same height not to be able to tell when i looked over. He was that noticably petite.
Rick
You seem really smart, Altuve is 5’5″… explain that…
Red_Line_9
Remember when he hit like .360 in AA and people were discounting his size. Im not sure how he does it really…the power. Guy was born to hit.
Pads Fans
WTF does 5’7″ have to do with how he played? Plenty of guys that are shorter, even a few that are in the HOF.
Red_Line_9
I loved watching Amarista is the box and his quick swing….but that 5’7 is a stretch. Makes me laugh thinking of Freddy Patek back in the day playing SS for KC…the big joke was that they tried to send him to the Cubs but Chicago didn’t want yom because they grew the infield long to kill bunts and Freddie might not be able to see over the grass. Amarista was in the Angels system quite awhile…he could hit.
venezolano1969
In this particular case size does NOT matter. Just ask Dustin Pedroia or José Altuve. As someone who has seen Amarista even before he reached the major I can atest that he is pure heart. He’ll do fine in Colorado even though he’ll have less oportunities to play since I don’t think he’ll be needed in that crowded outfield (barring a trade or injury).
TheWestCoastRyan
He’s mostly an infielder actually. The Padres used him all over the diamond but primarily up the middle.
davidcoonce74
Even in Colorado a sub-.300 OBP doesn’t really play. Plus, Amarista is a bad shortstop. He’s playable at second.
Red_Line_9
He was a fine 2B in the minors…saw him as well. Angels had so many good players before they crashed their system.
halosfan4ever27
Nice job, Rockies. Spending money on your already-great offense and not worrying about your terrible pitching. Yet another batter is not gonna get you to the playoffs. try getting your team pitching under a 5.00 ERA then start worrying about your offense.
Red_Line_9
Seems like the Angels have enough of their issues playing at sea level. Maybe the Rockies should just write some massive checks.
rizdak
Let’s not overlook his 3.14 career FIP. Dude is straight up 80 mph gas. He may have a chance to break his career 0.2 IP at Coors field.
Red_Line_9
Sorry….I read that as 80 mpg gas and got excited.
Red_Line_9
I’m wondering of the Rockies are preparing to deal Trevor Story or Brendan Rodgers. I don’t know what the hypothetical is on going after Quintana….but those are nice lead pieces. Not that I want to see them deal from their arm pool with other pieces.
babyk79
Maybe DJ Lemajue? For like an Oddorizi or Smyly…
strostro
DJ LeMahieu is worth more
JDGoat
Lemahieu is not worth more. If he’s part of an odorizzi deal Colorado has to add more