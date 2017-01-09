Rockies To Sign Alexi Amarista

JANUARY 9: Amarista will receive a $1.25MM guarantee in the deal, Heyman tweets. That includes a $1.1MM salary for the coming season as well as a $150K buyout on the 2018 option, which is valued at $2.5MM.

DECEMBER 26: The Rockies have agreed to a one-year major league contract with utilityman Alexi Amarista, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports (via Twitter). The deal also contains a club option for another season in 2018.

Amarista, 27, has never provided much at the plate over his six MLB seasons with the Angels and Padres, though he adds some versatile depth to the Rockies bench. The majority of Amarista’s 398 career starts have some at shortstop, though he has also seen quite a bit of action as a center fielder and second baseman and some time at third base and in both corner outfield slots. The Rockies have a much-publicized glut of outfielders though relatively little infield depth, and Amarista can be a backup all across the diamond. New Rockies manager Bud Black knows Amarista quite well, as Black previously managed Amarista in San Diego from 2012-15.

The Padres non-tendered Amarista earlier this month following a season that saw the 27-year-old hit .257/.295/.271 over 150 PA. Amarista was projected by MLBTR to earn $1.6MM in his third and final year of arbitration.