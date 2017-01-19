Rosenthal On Dodgers’ Search For Second Baseman

The Dodgers have expanded their search for a second baseman, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Los Angeles remains engaged on longstanding targets Brian Dozier, Ian Kinsler, and Logan Forsythe, but appears to be looking elsewhere in the event that those players can’t be had at a palatable rate.
Among the players that could potentially be fits, per Rosenthal, are switch-hitters Jurickson Profar of the Rangers, Cesar Hernandez of the Phillies, and Wilmer Difo of the Nationals. All are young and controllable, though only Hernandez has put up a full and productive major league season. It’s far from clear whether there’s serious interest, or what kind of swap might be considered, but the Dodgers have at least engaged the Rangers in talks.
Beyond those possibilities, Rosenthal says that there’s still some potential for a reunion with Chase Utley. Still, the club would rather find a hitter who swings from the right side. That would also appear to leave little room for interest in the other top remaining second-base-capable free agents.
Dave Cameron of Fangraphs recently suggested that the best fit on paper might be Javier Baez, with young pitching going to the Cubs in exchange. But that doesn’t seem particularly likely, as Cameron notes and Rosenthal also echoes.
All things considered, Rosenthal explains, Dozier might still be the likeliest target for the Dodgers. Though the club seemingly broke off its talks with the Twins recently, Rosenthal says that the door remains open to a deal. It’s imaginable that Los Angeles could line up with the Rays on Forsythe, but the biggest issue there seems to be that Tampa Bay doesn’t have a ready replacement.
Comments
Ully
I hope that MLB neck tattoo is a Cub for life!
Cynic81
We’ll give you Baez for Peterson and Kershaw if the Dodgers cover Kershaw’s contract.
frankiegxiii
Or Arrubarrena for Baez and Cubs cover Baez until he is a free agent
ThePriceWasRight
that’s dumb. give up baez for DeLeon and Holmes and you have a deal.
frankiegxiii
Holmes who?
Visions_of_Blue_LA
You might have to contact the A’s for Holmes lol.
tommyLA
Holmes was traded to Oakland in the reddick deal.
em650r
These Cubs jokers
Whyamihere
Kershaw is a rental if traded, Better just take Seager.
tbraysforlife
If rays lose forsythe we are screwed
Cam
As opposed to..close to screwed?
frankiegxiii
They’re gonna go with a 5 man infield, including the pitcher…
Sundevil617
Hernandez and Forsythe seem like the most reasonable candidates for their search.
cvarneski
Getting Baez would be borderline impossible. Would be amazing but I don’t see it getting done. I don’t see why throwing in Brock Stewart in addition to Jose De Leon is a big deal for the Dodgers. Both had great minor league numbers but stunk it up in the Majors. I do believe De Leon will eventually live up to some of his potential but Stewart kinda blows IMO.
cvarneski
*for Brian Dozier*
Tre-Day
My best guess isn’t that they value Brock as untouchable, but rather value him as a necessary depth piece. We don’t have the sturdiest rotation, so we need to have two MLB ready AAA pitchers. Giving up both Stewart and De Leon doesn’t really leave us in a particularly desirable situation, hence the one or the other stance.
frankiegxiii
But what about Stripling, Wood, Frias, DeJong(possibly), Oaks(possibly), McCarthty or Kazmir (whoever doesn’t make the team from spring training), aren’t they spot start options other than Stewart that we can use? Isn’t Oaks just about as MLB ready as Stewart?
Visions_of_Blue_LA
@Frankie you’re going to need more than spot starts really unless you’re expecting Hill, Wood, Kaz, and McCarthy to be healthy. Add up those DL days last year. DeJong still has major red flags with HR issue and hasn’t thrown at AAA. Oaks is coming off of a season ending knee injury. Frias dealt with major forearm strains last year. Stip, Oaks, and Frias are all better suited for BP options. So in name they are probably deeper than any team but actual reliability not the same. No one actually knows how Kersh’s back is going to hold up. So could they potentially have a plethora of arms to throw in at the deadline sure, but I’m not sure anyone can tell me what the opening day rotation looks like. You’d hope you can pencil in Kersh,Hill, Maeda for 25 starts but…
Visions_of_Blue_LA
@Trey-Day yeah that’s essentially it. Maeda and the other 4 rookies were the main reason the Dodgers stayed afloat and in contention. The issue here is you can’t rely on Ryu or McCarthy and to a certain extent Kaz to give you innings. Wood should never be allowed to swing a bat again especially if it truly did result in his injury. It’s sad really because Ryu was underrated and fun to watch.
The dilemma being there are serious injury issues for the vets and the younger shuttle arm haven’t been built up for many reasons. Urias age, Strip TJ pushed him back, Stewart newly converted to a SP, and DeLeon manipulation of innings for possible playoff need and his injuries last year. So other teams probably view their search for a 2b as them being boxed in a corner.
It’d be nice if they could unload Kaz and McCarthy and try to sign Wood to a one year allowing him a chance to start and even phasing him to a swingman. They could have two swingman both Woods. True blue La would have a field day.
cvarneski
Good point. Wonder if taking on all or most of Santana or Hughes’ contact could help to rework a deal. Really wanna see Dozier in Dodger blue next year.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
I don’t but that’s just me. They don’t need to dump Santana. They also aren’t going to take on a contract. They’ve stated the two year window until the money falls off I don’t see them taking on big contracts. Plus the Twins don’t need to add a contract to Dozier. Seems pretty clear the Dodgers were trying to buy cheap power and if they couldn’t they’d move on.
pinkerton
i’d like to see Cesar go to the Dodgers but that’s just me.
madmanTX
Dodgers are gonna wanna pay low end price to get Profar and JD won’t do that deal. Dodger fans will say Profar hasn’t established his value and that’s why Rangers should keep him rather than sell low. Dodgers can shop elsewhere or come at Rangers with a deal they can’t refuse.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Which means they shop elsewhere and then wait until the deadline.
Tre-Day
Is there any possibility at swinging a trade for Devon Travis? Talented young guy so I’m sure it would cost quite a bit, but Baez seems like he’d cost even more. A little surprised we’ve seen Baez’ name floated (even if only as an outlandish hypothetical) and not Travis.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Not really he has 4 years of control on a team that doesn’t have internal 2b options as of now that’s clearly competing for a playoff spot.
turner9
Good to see our 2nd baseman get some love from another teams fans
Sadly we don’t have anything close to a legit backup for Travis (barney is a great bench peice but not a starter. And Goins just sucks)
We would then be in your position of selling the farm (not alot to be had there either) to get dozier lol
We are very happy with Travis. We would likely want more then mini wants for dozier considering we will actually compete for a playoff spot
Visions_of_Blue_LA
I mean Travis is a pretty damn good hitter just hope he stay healthy.
Nats4life
What ever happened to Ian Happ? He’s not really needed in Chicago anymore, with Zobrist and and Baez in the fold.
mcase7187
Maybe they can get a guy like Brock Holt if the Sox are happy with fat boy then he could be a good pick up and I’m a Sox fan they need depth players right now
diehardcubfan
Baez would take Urias. Meaning neither team will be doing it
billysbballz
Starling Castro for Jordan Sheffield and another top 10 dodger prospect sounds like a decent starting point!
ccremer2
Castro isn’t gonna be traded. The Yankees don’t have a ready backup. RefSnyder has yet to prove himself, Torres is still at least a year away and there no other strong alternative
plem24
Get my Reds to make it worth while to send Phillips to LAD and the cost likely is a bump to BP with Cinci covering some money for Calhoun
GeauxRangers
Please give the Rangers some young pitching for Profar