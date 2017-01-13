Royals Avoid Arbitration With Eric Hosmer

Headlines

The Royals have avoided arbitration with first baseman Eric Hosmer by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $12.25MM, reports MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan (on Twitter). The Scott Boras client is entering his final season of team control and will be a free agent following the 2017 campaign. He’d been projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to earn $13.3MM in 2017.

  1. Yeah I’ve always compared Eric Hosmer and Brandon Belt throughout their careers, and entering their primes, will still take Belt.

