Royals, Brandon Moss Agree To Two-Year Deal

The Royals have agreed to a two-year, $12MM contract with free agent first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). The deal is pending a physical. ESPN’s Jim Bowden first reported earlier Sunday that Kansas City was nearing an agreement with Moss, an ACES client.
Signing with the Royals will keep the 33-year-old Moss in Missouri, where he played the past season-plus as a member of the Cardinals. In 2016, his only full campaign in St. Louis, the powerful Moss slugged 28 home runs in 464 plate appearances and posted a .259 ISO. The latter figure ranked 13th among major leaguers with at least 450 PAs, though Moss didn’t register a particularly impress overall line (.225/.300/.484) and hit just .191/.248/.392 after the All-Star break. Moss’ second-half woes offset the red-hot .256/.344/.566 triple slash he logged in the first three-plus months of the year.
Moss also had a relatively mediocre 2015, which was thanks in part to a hip injury, but the lefty-swinger is a well-regarded clubhouse presence and a four-time 20-home run hitter who should at least give the Royals a capable bat against right-handed pitchers. Plus, Moss has typically been usable against southpaws, although they stymied him last season.
Defensively, Moss spent the lion’s share of 2016 in the corner outfield and also saw plenty of time at first base – areas where the Royals already possess everyday-caliber players. Eric Hosmer is set to occupy first again in 2017, while Alex Gordon and offseason acquisition Jorge Soler are the team’s top options in the corner outfield. Moss will likely slot in primarily at designated hitter if the deal goes through, then, as the Royals have been lacking there since Kendrys Morales signed with the Blue Jays in November.
Kansas City will be the seventh major league team for Moss, who debuted with the Red Sox in 2007 and then broke out with the Athletics in 2012. Nearly all of Moss’ big league homers (123 of 138) have come since then.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
James_07
I won’t miss him on the Cards
Gogerty
Short move across the state for him.
GoRoyals8821
Depends on the money, but a good get. Will slot into the DH vs righties at the least
smelliott00
Good lowkey pickup for the Royals. He’ll hit you some home runs and he’s a great clubhouse presence for a team that’s trying to give a World Series run one last go. And, if they’re out of it by July, he can likely fetch you a decent return.
SamFuldsFive
Decent way to replace Morales for probably a lot less than he was paid.
Dave Pond
Good pickup. Now, Royals should continue to move forward especially in light of Yo’s untimely death. I’d trade Hosmer for pitching and MI help. Moss/Cuthbert will give you 80% of his production at a fraction of the cost.
Brandon_K
I don’t like this sign, he has a very low average, and average is what you need at Kauffman.
rols1026
Average means literally nothing. OBP is what matters and Moss is fine there, especially combined with his elite power. Solid signing.
gomerhodge71
Prediction: Moss will NOT hit 28 homers for the Royals in 2017.
Brixton
I mean the Twins, ChiSox and somewhat the Tigers all have terrible pitching.. wouldn’t shock me if he hit 30 again
kehoet83
I wouldn’t put the Tigers in the same category as the Twins/ White Sox.
falconsball1993
In what way do the tigers have terrible pitching?
kehoet83
I would expect the the Tigers will have the second best pitching in the Central. Their bullpen was better as the year went on and would expect them to be even better this year. The back end of their bullpen is kind of in the sleeper category. At some point during the year I think we will see Rondon in the 8th inning and Joe Jimenez closing games.
Brixton
They only have 3 good SP in their org (Verlander, Fulmer, Norris) and they’re bullpen is bad… like really bad
rols1026
No its not. K-rod, Rondon, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson. Its not elite by any means but its an average pen. In no way is it really bad.
kbarr888
Gomer……..Why Not? Cards don’t play in a “Homer-Friendly Park”……and definitely play a couple teams with solid pitching.
Moss has plenty of power, and he can play OF, 1B, or DH…..should get plenty of AB’s
krillin
I’m surprised he got 2 years. Good for him, and I think this signing makes sense.
rols1026
I think KC was willing to go 2 years at a lower AAV. We’ve seen that a lot this winter (Pearce, Joyce, Tazawa, Ziegler, Rodriguez) and I think it makes a lot of sense.
royals092011
I agree. This sign will help us. Also give Hoz and LoCain a day off from time to time.
stymeedone
Nice player, but a step down from who he is replacing, IMO. Considering the cost and what was left out there, good pickup for KC.
rols1026
hes not even a step down from Morales though