Royals Extend Danny Duffy

The Royals have a number of key players hitting the open market next winter, but left-hander Danny Duffy will no longer be among them. The Royals announced on Monday that they’ve signed Duffy to a five-year deal that runs through the 2021 season and will reportedly guarantee him $65MM. The contract doesn’t afford Duffy, an ACES client, any sort of no-trade protection and doesn’t contain any options. Duffy will reportedly take home $5MM in 2017, $14MM in 2018, $15.25MM in 2019-20, and $15.5MM in 2020.
Duffy’s new contract will buy out four free agent years and keep him in Kansas City through his age-32 season (assuming he isn’t traded down the line, of course). He had filed for an $8MM salary in arbitration, while the team countered at $7.25MM. Using the $7.625MM midpoint between those two figures as a presumptive would-be salary for the upcoming campaign, Duffy sold off four free-agent years for a total of $57.375MM.
[Related: Updated Kansas City Royals Payroll Information]
Certainly, that’s an appealing payday for a player that had previously earned less than $8MM in his career. While Duffy could have taken aim at a massive payday next winter with further improvement in 2017, waiting an additional year would also have come with the risk of injury or a decline in performance. Either of those scenarios would have severely hampered his free-agent stock and made that $57.375MM figure unattainable over the next four seasons.
This contract effectively pays him at an Ervin Santana level for his first four free-agent years, and while some will opine that he could’ve done better with another strong year, that type of trade-off is the nature of nearly every extension. And, in Duffy’s case, it seemed as if his strong preference was always to remain in Kansas City. When the two sides first began talking about a long-term pact back in November, Duffy wasn’t shy about his feelings. “I want to stay with the Royals long term,” he told MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan. “One hundred percent. For sure.”
The extension for Duffy, who turned 28 in December, comes on the heels of a breakout season that saw the former third-round pick and top prospect pitch to a 3.51 ERA in a career-high 179 1/3 innings. Duffy averaged 9.4 K/9 against 2.1 BB/9 to go along with a 36.4 percent ground-ball rate and a fastball that averaged a robust 94.8 mph.
That type of upside has long been in the cards for Duffy, who rated among the game’s Top 100 prospects per both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus prior to the 2011 season. Duffy debuted that season at the age of 21 and struggled considerably (5.64 ERA in 105 innings), but he looked to be on his way to an improved sophomore campaign in 2012 after turning in a 3.90 ERA through six starts. Those six games would be the only contests in which he’d pitch that year, though, as Duffy underwent Tommy John surgery that summer and didn’t return to a big league mound until Aug. 2013. Since that time, he’s seen action in both the bullpen and the rotation, but his excellent work in 2016 and this new contract should ensure that he’ll be in the team’s starting mix for years to come.
Joining Duffy in the rotation in 2017 will be Yordano Ventura, Jason Vargas, Ian Kennedy and one of Matt Strahm, Nate Karns, Chris Young or Mike Minor. Of that bunch, Ventura also represents a long-term option, as he’s controlled through 2021. Kennedy, too, could stick around for several more years, though he has the opportunity to opt out of the final three years of his contract following the 2017 campaign. Young and Minor are both free agents this coming winter, while Strahm has less than a year of service time and is controllable through the 2022 season.
Entering the offseason, Duffy was one of many Royals that was set to hit free agency following the 2017 season. That fate is still on the horizon for the likes of Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar, while others such as Wade Davis and Jarrod Dyson have already been traded (for Jorge Soler and Karns, respectively). By trading Davis and Dyson for a pair of cheaper Major League assets and also agreeing to an extension with Duffy that will pay him less in 2017 than he’d have earned on a one-year deal in arbitration, GM Dayton Moore has succeeded in lowering his 2017 payroll without completely stripping down the core of a potential contender. The Indians remain the on-paper favorite to capture the AL Central title in 2017, but keeping Duffy in the fold for several years to come will help Kansas City remain competitive even as the team transitions to a new core of players.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement and the terms (via Twitter). FanRag’s Jon Heyman added that the deal does not have a no-trade clause or any sort of option (Twitter link). Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reported the annual breakdown of the deal (via Twitter).
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
JDGoat
Why in the hell would Duffy do this. Even if he wanted to stay in KC you’d think he’d get more if he waited 6 months
thor would look better in red
uncertainty. what happens if he needs tommy john in 5 months?
acm14
There are insurance policies for that. He sold his free agent years at maybe $15 mill each, that’s a crazy bargain for a 29 year old FA with his history
Cam
An insurance payout to Danny Duffy in the event of an injury would be a fraction of what he is about to be guaranteed. Very different scenario to a team getting an insurance payout against a large contract.
It’s a bargain, yes, but it’s certainty for a guy who hasn’t been a full-time starter for a whole season yet.
I don’t know why you’re pointing out his history – that actually limits him.
davbee
Sonny Grey disagrees with you.
rols1026
Guess he didn’t wanna risk getting hurt or playing worse and lowering his value. Somewhat strange from both sides considering KC is losing their entire core after this year and looked to be going into rebuilding mold. I guess they can still trade Duffy in the coming years but this still seems strange for both Duffy and the team.
babyk79
There has to be some incentives for IP and other stats that can bring the value up
docmilo5
I’m glad it’s not always about getting more. TV companies want more. Owners want more. Players want more. More isn’t going to last forever.
AnaheimIsNotLA
Why can’t more last forever? Are you insinuating a market bubble that’s going to burst? You might not like it, but I feel you need to say something to argue this point when you say it. Not trying to be difficult just trying to understand.
hittingnull
Probably because Duffy has only reached 180 innings once. Duffy has averaged 155 innings the past three seasons. Furthermore, Duffy’s ERA is nearer to 4ERA than it is to 3ERA. Moreover, Duffy would have to worry about getting injured. 65M will take care of Duffy and 30 generations of his family.
mattblaze13
Hosmer is next, they keep the 2 of them and their window for contention stays open a few more years even after they lose cain, moose, and escobar
chesteraarthur
Hosmer isn’t very good
Priggs89
I think you could argue that Danny Duffy isn’t either, as a starter.
angelsfan4life412
no way they can afford hosmer, or moustakus. both are boras clients
rols1026
Ya why would you want them to keep Homser over Cain or Moose? Hosmer is pretty bad whereas Cain and Moose are all star level players.
davidcoonce74
Hosmer is the last kind of player they should lock up long-term. Underpowered first-basemen don’t age particularly well.
Red_Line_9
My honest assessment is that KC is a team..thats their value. Like the Beatles…apart they dont have as much value individually. If they have almost everyone walk next winter…they have to build that concept back. It’d be hard to do with spare parts before the farm pays off again. Hopefully they’ll be able to keep a few players….and honestly they need to just let some walk away.
mattblaze13
Exactly, look at how they want to couple years ago. The entire lineup fed off of one another and they didn’t judge themselves based off of their number in the batting order. They just kept the line moving
mattblaze13
*won a
Red_Line_9
I never forget that David Glass owns this team and he spent 20 years running the team like walmart….tight.
mattblaze13
The point i’m trying to make is that you take away Hosmer and Duffy everything the Royals have built falls apart. If mondesi takes a step forward then he’s the shortstop in the future, they already got soler to make up for the right-handed outfield production they lose from cain and Cuthbert over moose at 3rd and the bottom of the order ain’t that bad either.
rols1026
But you can find any slugger on the street who’s as good as Hosmer, he’s a dime a dozen player. Cain and Moose can’t just be replaced, those are integral parts of a contending team.
Joseph Anderson
Huh? Hitting wise, ok but Hoz’s glove is hard to replace. He’s not a powerhouse but the Royals have never really been a power hitting team. Moose can be replaced. Not a lot of options in the organization that would actually be better replacements but he makes a lot of stupid mistakes usually with his arm. Cain likes to take plays off. I watched him in Omaha quite a bit and watch most Royals games so I know what I’m talking about. Most of Cain’s errors are due to him being lax about the play.
mattblaze13
If you all think Hosmer sucks so much then trade him now, sign Moss or Alvarez to bat fourth the DH, and then sign Loney to bat eighth and play first. That’s the only other alternative I can think of
bosox90
This is a pretty awesome deal for the Royals… this has the potential to be a VERY valuable contract to move when the time is right. We’ve seen what the White Sox have been able to get out of a valuable contract.
Red_Line_9
I wouldnt count the Royals out of it in 2017 if they are healthy. Sometimes they seem to linger, though…not doing much…maybe to save the money to try some extensions. These players are well loved in that region.
Solid deal. If Duffy comes out of the gate throwing like he has…he’s become a solid commodity in any trade.
anewbieyoutube
Not a bad deal for both sides.
DD is a number 5 pitcher on most teams and this is number 5 money.
rols1026
You have no idea what you’re talking about if you think Duffy is a 5.
anewbieyoutube
Never pitched 200 innings, career fip of 4.10, era of 3.71. Reminds me A LOT of Clay Buchholz. (compare their stats and they are pretty much the same
rols1026
Look at his numbers last year. K% rose dramatically due to increased velocity. As long as that velo increase stays, no reason to think Duffy is anything worse than a middle of the rotation starter.
davbee
Never pitched 200 innings? He’s never been a full time starting pitcher in any season in MLB.
Priggs89
Probably not a #5. If so, he’d be a really good one. If you want to put a number on it, I guess you could call him a #3 or really good #4. Not sure why people seem to love him so much as a starter.
Red_Line_9
I think its what he flashed last season…especially later on. He really could be one of those guys that quite a few people have mentally pigeonholed….of course, hes gotta keep showing it.
Priggs89
He could be one of those guys, but like you said, he’s got to prove it. Despite what he may have flashed, he has been SIGNIFICANTLY more effective as a reliever so far in his career. As a starter, he has consistently been a 3.9+ FIP guy. He still has a lot of work to do before being considered a high end option.
Joseph Anderson
Last year Duffy would be a #2 or 3 on most teams but he’s definitely shown his lack of control. I also watched him a lot in the minors and his biggest issue was always control. He’d have to be yanked by the 6th due to too many pitches. Last year he showed what I was hoping for about 3 years ago.
Priggs89
He had a 3.56 ERA with a 3.99 FIP. If he was a team’s #2 last year, they weren’t making it very far.
Priggs89
There goes the cheaper option for next year’s FA class.
jojo
That’s what I was thinking.. You have Arrietta Darvish and then just a bunch of “guys”. A few good ones (Cueto/Tanaka) could opt out, but the top tier ( Matt Moore, MadBum, Sale) have options that definitely will be picked up by their respective team.
kmh878s
This is absolutely non stat related and just something that hit my ear wrong, but he stated to Dayton Moore that he wanted to be in the pen and preferred the pen. Again, this could be nothing, but there are still intangibles that come into play with players. It’s not all stats. That doesn’t strike me as a guy with a dominating mindset who wants to make it work as a starter.
That being said, risky for both. Duffy could lose out on a lot, or the royals could have another overpriced bullpen piece that they’re stuck with (Soria).
Red_Line_9
Id trade him now quite honestly. Teams had interest before…this kind of contract control only potentially increases his return. If the Royals fall back this season….they gotta flip guys.