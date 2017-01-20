Tigers Notes: Kinsler, Zimmermann, Center Field, Gose

Ian Kinsler’s stance on his limited no-trade clause — that he’d want an extension to waive it, per his agent — seemed to complicate potential trade talks between the Dodgers and Tigers. But it was never known just what kind of new contract he’d have sought, and the veteran second baseman suggested today that the trade protection wouldn’t have posed a major barrier, as MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports. “I don’t think that was going to stand in the way of a trade,” said Kinsler, who seems likely to open the season with Detroit. It wouldn’t have been preferable to veto a deal and end up back with the Tigers, he noted, explaining that “it’s just kind of awkward to have a trade in place and then have it fall through.” After praising GM Al Avila for his handling of the matter, Kinsler said of the no-trade clause: “[W]hen you have protection, you need to use it. That’s what it’s built in for. That’s how I was going to go about it.” The organization has largely held pat with its veterans, despite prior suggestions that some kind of sell-off might occur this offseason, and Beck writes that the core players seem relieved and excited at the prospect of at least one more run together.
Here’s more from Motown:
- A return to form from a few key players could certainly turn the tide for the Tigers, with righty Jordan Zimmermann certainly representing an important part of the equation. As Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports, Zimmermann set out to solve his neck issues. He has undergone treatments and says he feels good, though it seems that he’s still dealing with some tightness.
- After acquiring Mikie Mahtook, the Tigers now have an interesting camp battle lined up for time in center field, as Evan Woodberry of MLive.com explores. He’ll likely be competing with former LSU teammate JaCoby Jones to take the right-handed side of a platoon situation. Things are looking good for the left-handed-hitting Tyler Collins, Woodberry notes, since the organization designated Anthony Gose to make roster space for Mahtook. Alex Presley appears to be the most likely alternative as a lefty platoon piece.
- Speaking of Gose, former Triple-A manager Lloyd McClendon says that the highly publicized argument between the two is water under the bridge. As George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press writes, McClendon (who is now the big league hitting coach in Detroit) says that he wishes the 26-year-old the best, wherever he ends up. Attributing the spat to the rigors of the working environment, McClendon noted that he and Gose have “had great conversations since then.” As for the still-youthful player’s future? “He’s got a lot of talent,” said McClendon. “Anthony Gose will land on his feet. He’s not the first kid, won’t be the last, that runs out of time with a certain organization. That’s just the nature of our business.”
Comments
Deke
I’m with Kinsler on the no trade clause thing. A player negotiates it so they can get a little stability and return for upending their life to move. However I’ve never really understood the strategy with a limited no trade clause. Anyone know how this works exactly? It seems that players use it as both a bargaining chip and also to ensure they don’t go to a team they don’t want to go to? How often do they get to amend the teams on the list?
bencole
Typically every offseason
Patrick OKennedy
Usually, the player submits a list of players prior to the season.
A no partial trade clause often fills the gap until a player has full five and ten rights where he can veto a trade to any club. For expensive contracts, which are the type that usually contain the NTC’s, agents usually submit a list of the big market teams, who are most likely to take on a big contract.
madmanTX
Dunno why people don’t see how selfish Kinsler really is and why the Rangers were happy to see him go. He’s reached that point in his life where he wouldn’t help somebody who’s on fire unless they pay him to do it. People can say he’s right to look out for himself, but his unwillingness to switch positions or mentor younger players makes him look toxic in a the clubhouse.
oldleftylong
Seems to be a good teammate in the Motor City.
turner9
Yea as a regular Joe it’s kind of irritating to hear things like no trade clauses.
These fine gentleman get paid way too handsomely to be allowed to dictate so much. But it’s the managers/owners faults for adding the clauses in the contracts
Just seems silly that someone making so much money to play a sport gets to request more money just for moving to another city. Or to simply block it because he doesn’t want to play in X city
chesteraarthur
Cuz he’s not?
Patrick OKennedy
Kinsler is a model team mate in Detroit. Fans appreciate that he didn’t want to be traded and that he’d use the NTC that he bargained for. No problem at all there.