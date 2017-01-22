Top 10 Remaining Free Agents

We last checked in on the top available free agents almost a month ago, and since then, four of our top ten — Jose Bautista, Mark Trumbo, Michael Saunders and Neftali Feliz — have come off the board. Here’s a look at the top ten remaining at this point, with rankings from MLBTR’s November Top 50.
15. Jason Hammel. Hammel’s reported market has been curiously quiet all winter despite a typically solid 2016 season in Chicago. Since the new year, he’s been connected to the Orioles, Rangers and Yankees, although the Orioles look less likely now than they did before adding Trumbo. Hammel also changed agents this winter; one imagines it’s been a frustrating offseason for him.
16. Matt Wieters. Mark Polishuk took a close look at Wieters’ market earlier this weekend. The Braves’ recent signing of Kurt Suzuki would seem to limit Wieters’ options somewhat. A return to the Orioles to share the catcher position with Welington Castillo is a possibility, although, as Mark pointed out, that arrangement doesn’t seem to bode well for Wieters’ chances of landing a big free-agent contract in the future. Wieters has also been connected to the Angels.
21. Mike Napoli. With Edwin Encarnacion and Trumbo off the board, Napoli could be the next 1B/DH domino to fall. A return to the Rangers might be the strongest possibility at this point, and since the Rangers had interest in Trumbo, it might make sense for talks to intensify now that Trumbo is off the board. Texas has also recently been connected to fellow righty slugger Chris Carter, however.
23. Greg Holland. Holland reportedly could pick his team in the next week, capping an offseason in which he’s been connected to nearly everyone. Holland reportedly hopes for a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year; it’s unclear which teams might consent to that arrangement, given that such a contract would require Holland’s new team to assume most of the risk of his return from injury while limiting its reward.
24. Travis Wood. Reports on Wood’s market have been few and far between this month. One potentially interesting development, though, has been the Rangers’ signing of Tyson Ross. Ross had also been connected to the Cubs, and it appeared possible the Cubs could attempt to re-sign Wood as a backup plan as they search for rotation depth.
30. Brandon Moss. Most of the news surrounding Moss in the past month has connected him to teams that no longer seem especially likely to sign him, such as the Orioles (who re-signed Trumbo), Blue Jays (who re-signed Bautista) and Phillies (who signed Saunders). The Rays have been connected to a variety of veteran hitters this offseason and would seem to be a possibility for Moss, although they might prefer a right-handed hitter. With a number of sluggers still available (including Napoli, Carter, Pedro Alvarez and Mark Reynolds), Moss might have to continue to wait for his rolling stone.
31. Joe Blanton. The veteran righty makes his first appearance on this list after a strong season (2.48 ERA, 9.0 K/9, 2.9 BB/9) in the Dodgers bullpen. He’s recently been connected to the Rockies, although there have been few reports on his market.
34. Sergio Romo. As with Blanton, there has been little recent reporting on Romo’s destination, although it recently emerged that the Brewers had interest in Blanton before adding Feliz. Feliz and Santiago Casilla recently signing could conceivably lead teams still looking for late-inning help to turn to Romo, however.
38. Fernando Salas. There’s been virtually nothing on Salas this winter, except one report that made him one of an extremely long list of relievers connected to the Marlins’ before that team’s additions of Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa. One would think, though, that the 31-year-old would attract some late interest, particularly given his excellent 2016 stretch run with the Mets. Unlike Holland and Romo, he doesn’t have much closing experience, although he was successful in a half-season run as the Cardinals’ closer in 2011.
39. Boone Logan. The veteran lefty is one of several solid southpaw relief options remaining on the open market, including Wood (although it’s unclear whether Wood will start or relieve next year), Jerry Blevins and J.P. Howell. Other lefties (including Brett Cecil, Mike Dunn, Marc Rzepczynski, and, of course, Aroldis Chapman, although he’s clearly in a different category than the rest) have done quite well for themselves this winter; it’s unclear whether the crop of remaining lefty free agents will be able to do the same.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
chuckymorris
Red Sox should sign Blevins. Abad is the worst pitcher I’ve ever seen and they need lefty relievers
SandyAlomar
What is Logan looking for in a contract?
pgmitchell
Hammel to the Orioles..DD get it done!
pgmitchell
toronto and the Mets both need a lefty and a righty reliever.
woodhead1986
mets need to unload Bruce. convert Wheeler to a reliever, sign Logan or Blevins and buy-low on Joe Smith.
OCTraveler
Logan would be a nice fit for the Dodgers
Fernando Gonzalez
Hope the dodgers stay away from Blanton. Time to move on .
mcdusty31
He was so reliable for us in the regular season though…maybe we can just leave him off the playoff roster lol
TheGreatTwigog
I don’t know your personal logic, but for a lot of dodger fans they don’t like Blanton because of two pitches he threw that happened to be in the playoff. He was an outs machine in the regular season, a major plus in the pen. I hope we do get him back, and if anything maybe the poor playoff performance will make him a bargain.
Solaris611
With the untimely death of Ventura, the most logical destination for Hammel is KC
FOmeOLS
Agreed but I hope he goes to Baltimore.
FOmeOLS
So, a brief rundown of Brandon Moss’ stats reveal a terrible defender and a lousy BA and OBP but power to the tune of 28 homers last year. And he’s a lefty.
That means the Orioles will( please God, no NO) probably sign him before I finish my lament.
seamaholic
Moss is a solid defender, generally. Probably overall not much less value than Trumbo.
Blah blah blah
Cub fans know why there is limited interest in Jason Hammel.
rols1026
No we don’t. At least I don’t. He was very solid last year for the Cubs. The only thing I can think of is bad medicals.
chesteraarthur
Yep. He was left off the playoff roster due to health and specifically forearm issues. Chances are really good his medicals look like dookie, he’s asking for more $ and/or years than teams feel comfortable with or most likely, both.
mike156
The problem is that most of these players have significant blemishes. Old, one dimensional, coming off bad years, coming off injuries, over-priced. A few of them are going to be quite valuable to the teams that sign them. But the rest…