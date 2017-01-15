The Mets are reportedly asking for two prospects in exchange for Jay Bruce, CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury reports. The Phillies have shown interest in Bruce in the past, though Salisbury points out that the rebuilding Phils could simply sign left-handed hitting free agents like Brandon Moss or Michael Saunders rather than part with minor league talent for Bruce. Of course, New York would hardly be demanding premium prospects for Bruce at this point, given how the outfielder hasn’t drummed up much trade interest this winter.
Here’s more player movement buzz from around baseball…
- There hasn’t been much interest in Ryan Braun this winter, which Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com attributes in part to some lingering hard feelings over how Braun’s representatives conducted themselves when he was trying to avoid a PED suspension in 2013. Perhaps a larger factor, of course, is the crowded outfield market. As one GM noted to Gammons, a team looking to add corner outfield power could prefer to sign the likes of Jose Bautista or Mark Trumbo rather than pay a hefty price in both prospects and contract by acquiring Braun from the Brewers.
- Also from Gammons, he reports that the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox will be among the 12-20 teams watching Craig Breslow’s showcase on January 23. Breslow has adopted new pitch-tracking technology in order to reinvent his throwing habits, with input from training partner Rich Hill (who revived his career in spectacular fashion).
- The Rockies aren’t interested in a reunion with Jorge de la Rosa, the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reports as part of a reader mailbag column. A longtime fixture of the Colorado rotation, de la Rosa has told teams he is willing to pitch as a starter, long reliever or swingman in order to increase his market. This flexibility doesn’t appear to appeal to the Rockies, though Saunders notes elsewhere in the mailbag that the team could use some rotation depth and more bullpen help.
Comments
pinkerton
I know it’s a slow news period, but if I hear one more time that the Phillies are looking at Moss/Saunders, i’m going to vomit blood horizontally. if you’re gonna do it, do it already. I guess I’m not giving the Phils rave reviews, if you will.
myaccount
Why does when they do it matter? Waiting it out could net them a more team-friendly contract. Seems you’re getting angry over nothing.
Gunnerson
HAHAHAHAHA
seamaholic
De la Rosa is gonna help someone. He’s no shutdown dude but he’ll deliver innings and can spot start and strike people out. Very decent pitcher (and great guy).
egrossen
If he is content being a swing man, the Cubs should consider picking him up on the cheap. They need rotation depth. If he never starts, than at least he is a lefty out of the bullpen (which they need if Travis Wood doesn’t re-sign).
georgebell
Mets traded Dilson Herrera and Max Wotell for a season and a third of Bruce, who did not improve his stock. Mets must be covering his entire salary to even get two low grade prospects back.
BillGiles
Two prospects for Bruce? LOL. Is Alderson high?
arc89
They would be happy to get 1. Sounds like a PR stunt to raise the value to 1. My bet is Bruce doesn’t get traded since even the Mets think Moss or Saunders is a up grade.
SimplyAmazin91
At this point maybe keep Bruce and start Conforto in AAA. Maybe trade him if he rises his stock or bench him if conforto comes up later in the season. Shouldn’t mess around with conforto on the bench tho. Bruce still gives you 30 HRs and 80-90 it’s not nothing.
SimplyAmazin91
Though*
ottomatic
Braun’s representatives? How about Braun himself? He is 100% responsible for the aftermath of that situation. Blaming his representatives is completely misplaced.